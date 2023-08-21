A proud homeowner has shared with social media users how she keeps her massive porch looking spotless

The woman posted a TikTok video that shows her polishing the massive red area using only a cloth

Mzansi people who watched the clip were impressed with her dedication to upkeeping the beautiful mansion

A woman who takes pride in her beautiful house showed she puts in hard work to keep it looking brand new.

Woman shares cleaning technique

She recently uploaded a video on her TikTok account @inathidika that displays her polishing the big paved porch.

The homeowner covered the huge surface with red polish, and her labour of love attracted thousands of views on the social media platform. She only used a small cloth to get the polish in every nook and cranny while moving on her knees.

Porch cleaning TikTok video gains traction

Over 600 people posted comments about the time-consuming cleaning method. They applauded her level of commitment and suggested tools she could buy to speed up the process like a polisher machine.

Watch the video below:

Netizens amazed by hygienic homeowner

@precious_bane joked:

"Hi my name is Mbali Nhlapo and I am a housekeeper."

@mcyzaa stated:

"This hygiene is on another level."

@joseyyy suggested:

"Try old stockings, cut the legs out, and stuff them with old clothes and wrap around your knees whenever you clean. You have a beautiful house.❤️"

@Tshabalala wrote:

"Dear Mkhulu. Please try to get a polisher machine. Very affordable. Thokoza."

@Queenbae added:

"Wow, this house is a palace, not to mention the cleanliness."

@Siyakgohlo shared:

"I will never."

@mphoroza said:

"I prefer paint."

@sallymoeketsi posted:

"Cleanliness is next to Godliness."

