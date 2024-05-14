A man shocked himself and internet users when he paid over R5000 worth of petrol for his Land Cruiser

The local man made sarcastic comments to himself as the money increased while the petrol attendant filled the tank

Unsurprisingly, online users shared their two cents, with some saying the total cost of petrol matched their salary

A man paid over R5000 when he filled up his Land Cruiser's petrol tank. Images: @trans_africa_tours

A man felt his money slip away when he filled up the tank of his Land Cruiser.

In a TikTok video shared by @trans_africa_tours, the clip shows the rands rising as the petrol attendant fills the tank. With R26.34 per litre of petrol, the man pays more than R5000 for the Toyota vehicle's 190 litres.

The driver sarcastically says in the video:

"'Buy a Land Cruiser,' they said. 'It will be fun,' they said. 'You'll pay your b*tt off for a Cruiser,' I said."

Not reaching the R5000 mark yet, the petrol attendant asks the man if he should stop putting in petrol. The man tells him to continue filling up the tank, which eventually reaches over R5000.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Land Cruiser's hefty fuel price

The total the man paid for his petrol shocked several social media users in the comment section.

@mduduzi.ngwenya5 was in disbelief and asked:

"What? Does it have a double tank? Under normal circumstances, it has a 90 or 95-litre tank."

@jay_fab shared what they could have used the money for:

"Yoh, I see levies, rates and taxes, electricity and debit orders all in your full tank."

@lebidike took to the comment section to ask the man:

"I don’t have a problem with the R5000. My question is how long does it last?"

@badboykzn said the R5000 matched their earnings, commenting:

"That's my salary."

Shocked, @ramakotaa wrote:

"My word, I never thought someone would spend the amount of money I pay on my monthly car instalment for fuel. You guys are rich, neh."

