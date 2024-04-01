The price of fuel is expected to increase again this week on 3 April by almost 70 cents

The Department of Energy announced the price increases, and petrol will go up by 65 cents for 93 unleaded and 67 cents

South Africans were furious that they would suffer another fuel hike that would affect their pockets

Netizens are fed up that fuel is increasing again. Images: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images and JGI/Jamie Grill

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – The country will be hit with another fuel price as petrol and diesel are expected to go up by Wednesday, 3 March. Netizens were infuriated by the price increase.

Petrol and diesel to increase

According to SABC News, 93 unleaded petrol will go up by 65 cents, and 95 unleaded will go up by 67 cents. Diesel is expected to increase by R1,07c per litre. The increase is attributed to rising international prices, a higher carbon fuel levy and an increase in the state levy.

South Africans gatvol of increases

Netizens on Facebook voiced their frustrations about the petrol increase and how it will hit their pockets.

Anilda Blom said:

“This is getting ridiculous! Old cars travel for 35 kilometres on R100. We’re only working for transportation and electricity at the end of the day.”

Sarel Smit said:

“We should do something about this. We can’t suffer like this anymore.”

Thabiso Sithole said:

“We need a national shutdown on petrol hikes. This is nonsense now.”

Dimakatso Serogole Phogole said:

“I can’t wait for elections to vote these crooks out of power.”

Sheila Lesufi said:

“We must use minds and not our hearts when choosing on 29 May!”

Organisation suggests fuel price levies to reduce fuel to R10 per litre

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increase shared how fuel prices could decrease.

They believed that if the government could impose a special tax on fuel companies and consider buying oil from other companies not part of the OPEC (Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting countries), fuel could be R20 per litre.

