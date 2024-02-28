South Africans are expected to hold on to their pockets after petrol is likely to increase in March

The fuel prices are expected to increase by over R1 per litre for both petrol and diesel, and there are a few other reasons why it is going up

South Africans felt depressed that not only was food becoming expensive, but the increase in fuel prices was forcing them to stretch the dollar

South Africans' pockets are expected to be hit when petrol goes up in March. Images: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images and Vadym Pastukh

JOHANNESBURG – The citizens of South Africa have one more thing to worry about on top of the loadshedding and the rising food prices. Fuel is expected to shoot up in March, and South Africans are not ready.

Fuel prices to go up

According to eNCA, the Central Energy Fund's fuel recoveries pointed out that motorists could experience a fuel hike of over R1 per litre for diesel and petrol. It's believed that the factors driving the price increase include the rand-dollar exchange rate becoming weaker and international oil prices skyrocketing.

South Africans play the 'electioneering' card

Netizens on Facebook blamed the increase in fuel prices on the African National Congress's electioneering.

Zak Grimbeek said:

"Now they are pushing up the price of petrol just to cut the prices again before elections and saying how good they are and cutting costs. Where are we paying what we're paying now?"

Thabang Deep said:

"We're gonna get a decrease in the last few weeks before we vote, plus uncapped electricity supply."

Nick Malesela Moloto joked;

"As petrol, I am so disappointed. I know motorists will be shouting at us as if we invented the ANC."

Kelvin van Beulen added:

"Government with their tricks. No shame with their arrogant mentality."

Petrol prices decreased twice in the festive season of 2023

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that fuel prices dropped twice during the festive season last year.

The first decrease happened in late November, and the second occurred in early December.

South Africans found no cause to celebrate and suspected that there would be a petro price increase on the cards. And they were right.

