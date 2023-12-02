South Africa's petrol prices are set to decrease in early December, just in time for the festive season

Petrol, diesel, paraffin and other essential fuels will be a bit more affordable following a previous decrease

Online users discussed the fuel prices decrease, with many discussing their concerns about the future

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists in South Africa have a reason to celebrate. Fuel prices will go even lower than the last decrease in November 2023.

Fuel prices in South Africa will go down again, but Mzansi peeps were still worried. Image: Bloomberg / Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Many South Africans discussed how much fuel prices affect their lives. Online users commented on the latest fuel update expressing their frustrations.

Fuel on the decrease in South Africa

5 December 2023 is the best time for car owners to fill up. eNCA reported that petrol costs 65 cents less. Diesel will be R2.35 and R2.41 lesss.

Illuminating paraffin will be R1.71. less and LP Gas will be R1.67 less.

SA discusses fuel decrease

Despite the good news, many netizens did not feel like there was a reason to celebrate. Some predicted that fuel prices would hike up soon.

Xolani Kenneth Kumalo said:

"Buying a affordable car even if it's cheap can cost you R2 million."

Kelly Mamgcina wrote:

"Senzani nge 65c kanene, cant even buy sweets."

Letsoapo Fobo commented:

"Some of the factors that influence the basic fuel price is rand/dollar exchange rate so the high price we're paying for petrol might also be as the results of the currency manipulation."

Pulane Mabea added:

"I see an insane increase looming in January."

Other netizens appreciated the news:

Pryzstojny Mathebula added:

"Thank God."

Xolani Kenneth Kumalo

"I can live without patrol. But world is dependent on petrol."

SA's fuel decrease started in November

Briefly News reported that fuel decreased on 1 November 2023. The latest decrease is the second win in a row.

