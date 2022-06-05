The Economic Freedom Fighters are planning on bringing the country to a halt on the 10th of June if the government does not address the cost of living

The price of petrol and diesel is set to rise by over R2 a litre on Wednesday as the fuel levy holiday comes to an end

South Africans are facing a huge increase in the cost of living and motorists are particularly feeling the pain

JOHANNESBURG -The EFF is pursuing a possible national shutdown on 10 June if the government does not act to alleviate the pressure on consumers as the fuel price is set to rise again.

From Wednesday, motorists will have to pay R2.43 more per litre of 93 octane fuel and R2.33 for 95 octane. Diesel will rise by R1.11 and illuminating paraffin will increase by R1.56.

The EFF is threatening to bring the country to a grinding halt over the cost of fuel. Photo credit: @EFFSouthAfrica

Motorists filling up with 95 unleaded will have to cough up R24.17 per litre which means it costs just under R100 for four litres of petrol.

The R1.50 fuel levy holiday implemented by the departments of finance and mineral resources and energy is set to end on Tuesday.

The EFF has claimed the government is not interested in helping the poor and working-class of South Africa, accusing them of being tone-deaf according to TimesLIVE.

The South African reported that the national shutdown is growing increasingly likely as the cost of living continues to rise.

South Africans take to social media over national shutdown

@TheMadKing_SA:

"If the fuel prices affect you, be there on the 10th of June. If the power cuts affect you, be there on the 10th of June.

If the state of the nation affects you, be there on the 10th of June.

Leave politics & hatred and bring your South African Pride.

#NationalShutdown"

@MahlatseMia1:

"10 June 2022 it’s a date. It’s about time we claim our country and our lives back. The disease Cyril Ramaphosa and his friends got to go. South Africans let’s come together to claim our land back. We are much stronger than before. #NationalShutdown"

SA left in chest pains after motorist shares R100 didn't even get him 4L diesel

Earlier, Briefly News reported that South Africans are still reeling from the exorbitant prices of petrol which went to a record high this Wednesday, 1 June.

One driver was left disappointed at how many litres R100 of diesel got him recently. An Image showing the petrol pump reader was shared by the SA Long Distance Truckers Facebook page recently and shows the motorist in question was only able to get 3.98 litres of fuel with the price per litre being R25, 15.

The post was captioned:

“What 100 bucks worth of diesel gets you. Not even 4 litres.”

