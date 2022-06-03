The SA Long Distance Truckers Facebook page recently shared an image revealing how R100 of diesel gets you

The post comes in light of the alarmingly high fuel prices which soared this week on Wednesday, 1 June

The image showed that the motorist in question only got 3.98 litres of fuel with the price per litre being R25, 15

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South Africans are still reeling from the exorbitant prices of petrol which went to a record high this Wednesday, 1 June.

One driver was left disappointed at how many litres R100 of diesel got him recently. An Image showing the petrol pump reader was shared by the SA Long Distance Truckers Facebook page recently and shows the motorist in question was only able to get 3.98 litres of fuel with the price per litre being R25, 15.

Many motorists are feeling the strain following the alarmingly high fuel prices in Mzansi. Image: Stock Image/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The post was captioned:

“What 100 bucks worth of diesel gets you. Not even 4 litres.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to the Daily Maverick, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said the fuel price increases for June 2022 would be:

R2.43 for 93 ULP and LRP petrol.

R2.33 for 95 ULP and LRP petrol.

R1.10 for diesel (0.05% sulphur).

R1.07 for diesel (0.005% sulphur).

R1.56 for illuminating paraffin.

Displeased South Africans responded to the Facebook post to share their grievances regarding the high increases:

Merinda Ferreira commented:

“Ja we feeding the hungry cANCer government, with all the taxes we have to pay to make them rich, so we can starve and our country going down. I'm a truck owner and feeling this pinch.”

Sipho Mthembu replied:

“I feel your pain like seriously.”

Arnold Teixeira shared:

“Isn't it weird that the taxi drivers aren't protesting?”

Tebogo Jacob said:

“They must take the RAF levy out of petrol price.”

Meehlalee Ngqekeza wrote:

“Just 6 years back R100 was worth 7 litres.”

Rehan Ishmail remarked:

“The scary part is that nobody is up in arms and doing anything about it. They will continue to put the price up because we do nothing.”

Fed up South Africans call for national shutdown following new petrol price hike

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that talks of a national shutdown for the 10th of June have been sparked following the record-high increase in petrol prices in South Africa this week.

The inland fuel price of 95 octane unleaded petrol (in Gauteng) rose to R24.17 a litre – from R17.13 a year ago. The price of 93 unleaded reached R23.94/l on Wednesday. The wholesale price of diesel in Gauteng increased to around R23.06/l.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy confirmed on Tuesday that new fuel prices would come into effect on Wednesday 1 June.

The past few days have seen concerns being raised over a fuel price increase that would see already cash-strapped consumers being hit even harder, Daily Maverick reports.

Source: Briefly News