Hanru van der Walt, a toddler from Rustenburg, passed away after a brave two-year cancer battle

His mother, Natasha van der Walt, opened up about the weight of maternal grief after the loss of a child

•A massive community outpouring in South Africa reflected the collective mourning of a little hero

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Natasha van der Walt lost her son Hanru to cancer. Image: Hanru van der Walt - Cancer battle

Source: Facebook

In Rustenburg, South Africa, a community is mourning alongside Hanru van der Walt's family, who lost their child on 11 June 2026. The little boy's life was defined by his strength. The nightmare began on 13 August 2024, five days before his first birthday, when he was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer that develops in the skeletal muscles.

Following Hanru's death, Natasha van der Walt shared a moving tribute. The personal tragedy mirrors a wider crisis. In South Africa, approximately 1,000 children are diagnosed with cancer annually, according to the Cancer Association of South Africa. For nearly two years, the Rustenburg toddler endured intensive chemotherapy and multiple surgeries. Despite the physical toll, Hanru remained a shining beacon to those who knew him. Tragically, on the morning of June 11, 2026, Hanru took his last breath at just under three years old.

Mothers face not only the emotional trauma of child loss but also the financial pressure of treatment. Little Hanru was scheduled for 13 rounds of chemotherapy, among other medical treatments. Mounting costs led the family to share Hanru's story in an effort to raise funds. Read Natasha's post for her late son:

SA mourns Hanru van der Walt

Many felt that the loss of a child is a grief that defies language. Viewers shared words of comfort, acknowledging Natasha's pain. Read the comments below:

Many South Africans were moved by the loss of a young life. Image: Jan-incredible / Pexels

Source: UGC

Marleen Cowley was moved:

“I am infinitely sorry for your terrible loss. May our God hold you and your family and comfort you in this painful time of saying goodbye. The death of a child is an unexpressable pain that I do not wish on anyone. Best of luck!”

Marieta James commented:

“Mommy, I pray that Jesus will hold you tight and His word will comfort you."

Maretha Rall said:

“When I read this, it felt like my heart wanted to break, and I felt the pain. I am so sorry for you.”

Estelle Kapp remarked:

“My words are few because I know no words are going to make your sadness better."

Annalise Venter said:

“Ai strength mom and dad, no words are going to take that pain away, no, just Jesus' comfort, and with that it becomes softer.”

Other Briefly News stories of fatal tragedies

A woman shared the heartbreaking story of what happened to her child who died shortly after he won two gold medals in a karate competition.

A Mother's Day electric scooter freak accident ended in tragedy when a little girl ended up in a fatal coma.

The grandparents of a learner who passed away shared their grief on social media following the unexpected loss of their beloved grandchild in an unexpected way.

Source: Briefly News