Twitter users expressed their dismay when a post revealed that petrol bought from South Africa is noticeably cheaper at the pumps in neighbouring Botswana

With this week's massive fuel price hike, South Africans on social media are calling for swift action in the form of stay-away protests

The petrol price jumped this week to a new record high and by the highest amount yet and is hitting many South African households hard

It is fast becoming a winter of discontent as South Africans reel from the financial pain following this week's massive fuel price hike. But while motorists pay through their nose for fuel, it seems neighbouring countries pay much less for fuel they import from here.

According to Globalpetrolprices.com, the bordering states of Botswana, eSwatini, Mozambique, and Namibia all offer much more affordable petrol.

was abuzz with irate South Africans following a post showing the glaring difference in fuel prices between South Africa and Botswana. Social media users took to the platform to urge Government to slash the tax levy on fuel or face widespread social discord.

However, people are still managing to find some humour in the situation. Funny and lighthearted posts about how people are dealing with paying over R21 for a litre of petrol made their way into the debate.

@JanVanPotgiete

"1 Pula = R1.30. So R13.90 x R1.30 = R18.07 a liter.... still less than ours... people can go fill it up that side."

@tlmlotshwa

"In SA they add all those stupid taxes! Plus e-tolls! Plus toll gates on top of everything!

@andiledalisu

Theirs don't have many taxes and levies. Ours is structured in that there are many levies attached to each, that's why in comparison to other SADC countries ours is much more expensive."

@QedaZA said:

"Seriously, we're being screwed for real. It's not even funny anymore."

@TshepiOlivia said:

"We need to strike 10 June 2022 #NationalShutdown."

@LeoSam_SA said:

"Nothing makes sense in this country."

