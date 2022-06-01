A video of former South African president, Jacob Zuma has been doing the rounds on social media

The clip depicts the politician humorously offering to be a substitute, presumably if the country is in need of one

The post has gained traction following the announcement of the record increase in petrol prices

An old video of former South African president Jacob Zuma has resurfaced online and has netizens amused amid the hefty petrol price increase for the month of June.

An old video of Jacob Zuma offering to assume his former role as SA president amid the petrol hike, had users amused and annoyed. Image: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The footage was shared on Twitter by popular parody account @AdvoBarryRoux and shows Msholozi laughing as he says:

“If you guys need a substitute, I am indeed available.”

Although it is not clear under what context the clip was recorded, the witty post comes after an uproar from the public as the cost of fuel skyrocketed at midnight, presumably indicating that Zuma was offered to resume his presidential duties if Mzansi is unhappy with its current leader.

“Jacob Zuma Once Said: #FuelPrice,” the tweet was captioned.

On Wednesday, the price of petrol reached a new historic high – and plenty more record-breakers are expected in coming months, as red-hot oil prices may not cool soon.

The inland fuel price of 95 octane unleaded petrol (in Gauteng) rose to R24.17 a litre – from R17.13 a year ago. The price of 93 unleaded reached R23.94/l on Wednesday. The wholesale price of diesel in Gauteng increased to around R23.06/l, News 24 reports.

South African online users shared their interesting and witty remarks on the video of Zuma’s proposal:

@Tokologo2411 said:

“Substitute for what? For fuel or president? As for the latter, I don’t think that’s a good idea. I for one am enough with the nine waist full years. Maybe you can be a good substitute for fuel.”

@sakhyrsa wrote:

“We need you baba please come back.”

@AndisiweJukuda commented:

“Yhoo guys stop. Now, why are you portraying this man as some sort of martyr? When he himself made so many unfortunate decisions the whole of ANC is antiblack.”

