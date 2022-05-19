A young man gave all the glory to ex-president Jacob Zuma for his time serving in the South African Navy

Twitter user @MphoPieLava feels extremely grateful to Zuma for the opportunities he was given during his presidency

The people of Mzansi felt the young man needed to take credit for his service as most felt Zuma had nothing to do with it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Being given the chance to serve South Africa in the navy during ex-president Jacob Zuma’s presidency left a young man filled with pride. Praising Zuma on social media he sparked some firm emotions.

Twitter user @MphoPieLava thanks former president Jacob Zuma for the Navy appointment during his presidency. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

It is no secret that Zuma is one of the most controversial presidents to have served in our current democracy. However, there are many loyal patrons like this young man.

Twitter user @MphoPieLava took to social media to thank Zuma for giving him the opportunities that he did. He believes that it was because of Zuma’s presidency that he was able to serve in the Navy.

“I got a a life changing job opportunity during the Presidency of Jacob Zuma, was recruited by the South African Navy in 2010. Long live President Jacob Zuma long live.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Sing praise to Zuma set the comment section on fire

While people are grateful for the man’s service they were not too sure about who he was giving the glory to for his heroic act. Some feel that Zuma had no part to play in the guy getting into the Navy and the praise was totally unjustified.

Take a look at some of the salty comments:

@Khabba_Mdhina said:

“Because I got employed shortly after Ramaphosa became a President should I praise him?”

@bonginkosiwill4 said:

“You were lucky my brother congrats, that job reserved for Indians in DBN, we were three gentlemen and one lady doing medical none of us got a post only Indians.”

@Ramos4Gol said:

“Lucky you bro thina we have tried several times in the Era of sbanibani zero luck on Combat Environment ”

@MJS5712 said:

@abednego82 said:

Duduzane and Duduzile: How former SA president Jacob Zuma’s twins have taken over Mzansi

In other Zuma news, Briefly News reported that it’s no secret the Zumas is one of the most controversial families in Mzansi. While Msholozi often makes headlines, some of his children can’t seem to stay out of the spotlight either, while others prefer to fly below the radar.

Briefly News decided to take a closer look at the Zuma twins who have either charmed or infuriated South Africans.

Duduzane Zuma has had many Mzansi ladies in turmoil for years. While the controversies that cloud him causes women to want to hate him, Duduzane’s charisma gets many of the local ladies all hot and bothered.

Source: Briefly News