Jacob Zuma has enough children to have his own rugby team- and, that’s with reserve players included. The former South African president is one of the most famous polygamists in the country, and through these marriages Zuma fathered 23 children.

It’s no secret the Zumas is one of the most controversial families in Mzansi. While Msholozi often makes headlines, some of his children can’t seem to stay out of the spotlight either, while others prefer to fly below the radar.

Briefly News decided to take a closer look at the Zuma twins who have either charmed or infuriated South Africans.

The swag king: Duduzane Zuma

Duduzane Zuma has had many Mzansi ladies in turmoil for years. While the controversies that cloud him causes women to want to hate him, Duduzane’s charisma gets many of the local ladies all hot and bothered.

Duduzane is the son of Jacob Zuma and the late Kate Mantsho, and he has a twin sister called Duduzile (don’t worry, fam, we are getting to her later.) The 39-year-old shot to prominence between 2007 and 2009, after his dad was elected the ANC president and later the SA head of state. Unfortunately, Duduzane quickly became the first family’s bad boy - the hunky son who rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest baddies in Mzansi.

Soon, Duduzane’s name was linked to several controversies since he first became a household name.

The dark clouds hovering over the golden boy

Briefly News previously reported Duduzane’s name was tied to the highly controversial Gupta family. Shortly after his father won the ANC election, Duduzane got many top positions in close to 10 companies that belonged to the Guptas, giving him a boost in the race to build his fortune.

It has been reported that the family helped him secure an R18-million apartment in the world’s highest building, the Burj Khalifa, luxury stays at Dubai’s Oberoi Hotel, a lavish wedding at the five-star Zimbali Lodge, and first-class air travel for a December holiday.

Duduzane eventually resigned from the companies belonging to the Guptas in 2016. He was also accused of being involved in the State Capture of PRASA with the tender meant to be given to the Chinese which led PRASA to take legal action against him to retrieve all the stolen money.

His connection to the Guptas was not the only scandal that smeared Duduzane’s name. In February 2014, Zuma junior slammed into a taxi with his Porsche 911 Turbo after the Grayston Drive offramp in Sandton. Taxi passenger, Phumzile Dube, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash and several others were injured, TimesLive reported. It was alleged that there were strong indications that the police might have failed to follow the standard procedure at the accident scene for the then-president's son. No breathalyser test was allegedly carried out.

The National Prosecuting Authority declined to prosecute. In July 2018, his culpable homicide case was reopened after he arrived back in South Africa for a family funeral. Duduzane pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him and News24 reported he was ultimately found to be innocent on 12 July, 2019.

Magistrate Tebogo Thupaatlase said:

“There is no evidence that the accused should have foreseen the puddle... There is no evidence showing what steps he should have taken to avoid aquaplaning.“

Duduzane still living his best life while being Mzansi’s most dashing gents

According to Answers Africa, Zuma’s accumulation of a net worth goes as high as $15 million placing him at the top of the list of young Mzansi millionaires, which is topped by Vusi Thembekwayo. Duduzane’s official source of wealth includes his business dealings and numerous investments against his name.

Despite the controversies that gave him a reputation of being somewhat of a bad boy, Duduzane still manages to get the local ladies thirsty on social media. While Duduzane appeared in court for his trial, many women flooded Twitter with comments showing their appreciation for his physical appearance.

A tweep, @Omohau10, called Duduzane the “only Zulu man that matters”, while lady, @Quaintrelle86, wrote online:

"I once bumped into him and his wife at Vilakazi Street, yho I couldn't help but notice how much of a stud he is. He is gorgeous, ngathi he baths with cocoa dipped in butter."

Duduzane ready to follow in uBaba’s footsteps

In August last year, Duduzane expressed his plans to start his political journey towards the presidency of the ANC and eventually the Republic of South Africa.

The 39-year-old sustains a strong stance on his plan to become the leader of the ANC, emphasising that he has designs to bring forth a different approach to those who came before.

Jacob Zuma’s son has since been actively campaigning, most recently helping KwaZulu-Natal flood victims.

Briefly News reported earlier Duduzane stepped up to help flood victims in KwaZulu-Natal by assisting one family at a time. In a video posted on social media, Zuma can be seen using a shovel and clearing away mud that had slid into a home due to floods.

Duduzane is not just a pretty face, he’s got some football skills too

A video was recently shared online showing Duduzane dribbling a soccer ball.

The aspiring ANC president sported ripped jeans and a white shirt while showing off his football skills.

The clip was shared on Instagram by Winston Innes.

Duduzane was caught on video showing off his athletic side. Photo credit: Winston Innes / @winstoninnes / Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The firecracker - Duduzile Zuma

Duduzile is arguably her father’s biggest supporter. The spirited 39-year-old unapologetically stands up for uBaba on social media on a daily basis, even if it means getting roasted by his haters.

Duduzile slammed those who called Zuma’s years as president “wasted” and she’s been one of current SA head of state, Cyril Ramaphosa’s, biggest critics.

Duduzile was born on 20 May, 1982, and is the twin sister of Duduzane.

In 2011, former president Jacob Zuma spared no expense when he gave Duduzile a fairytale wedding. The 39-year-old sported a diamond necklace worth a whopping R1.5 million when she said “I do” to ANC-linked businessman Lonwabo Sambudla.

The Daily Maverick reported Duduzile and her hubby tied the knot in a ceremony at Inkwenkwezi Private Game Reserve near East London m over the Easter weekend of 2011.

Socialites, celebrities and political big shots attended what was dubbed the wedding of the year.

The queen of inciting violence

Duduzile might not have made headlines like her twin brother over ties with the Guptas, but she‘s not without controversy.

She has become known for using the term “we see you” on social media when reacting to other people’s violent actions when it aligns with her political views.

Last year, Duduzile was accused of inciting riots when an unverified Twitter account under her name encouraged South Africans to protest her father’s arrest, Business Insider reported.

The protests ended in the loss of at least 72 lives and the destruction and looting of businesses. Duduzile has thus far been able to walk away from her Twitter rants, and the threats of legal action has not deterred her from sharing more controversial tweets.

Here are some of her posts:

While Zuma’s supporters stand with Duduzile, she’s often the subject of scrutiny online.

Ofentse Sikwane (@Ofs5B) said:

“I don't even know why people take you serious.”

Love them or hate them, Duduzane and Duduzile aren’t going anywhere

The Zuma twins have either angered Mzansi or rallied their support, and one thing is for sure: we have not seen the last of them. Only the future can tell whether Duduzile will be pursued legally for inciting violence, or if Duduzane will end up becoming the president of South Africa. Hold on to your hats, fam, we are in for one wild ride with these two.

