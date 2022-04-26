KwaZulu-Natal flood victims in Durban have received a helping hand from Duduzane Zuma, the son of Jacob Zuma

A few videos were posted on social media showing Zuma putting in the work with a mop and shovel in hand

Some South Africans have shown their appreciation for Zuma and stated that he is setting a good example

DURBAN - Duduzane Zuma, the son of former President Jacob Zuma, stepped up to help flood victims in KwaZulu-Natal by assisting one family at a time.

In a video posted on social media, Zuma can be seen using a shovel and clearing away mud that had slid into a home due to floods.

Duduzane Zuma has impressed South Africans by helping KZN flood victims. Images: GULSHAN KHAN / AFP & winstoninnes

Source: Getty Images

In another short clip, Zuma has a mop in hand and can be seen moping the tiled floors of the house that was just cleaned up. Zuma also spoke to the homeowner and thanked him for allowing them to come into his home and help clean.

Zuma also mentions that he is helping out because you have to "love thy neighbour". He goes on to mention that the homeowner also helped clean up other people's homes in the neighbourhood.

Watch the clips below:

Last year, Zuma was hailed for similar efforts when he went out to clean the streets of Newlands, Durban shortly after being appointed as the chairperson of the African National Congress in Ward 11, reports IOL.

Zuma has not been shy to speak out about his ambitions to become the next president of South Africa because of his desire to help people and his appointment could be seen as the first step. TimesLIVE reports that Zuma will not let his inexperience in politics stop him from pursuing the top seat of the country.

South Africans praise Duduzane Zuma for helping flood victims

@khayemgaga said:

"#Hands on. I love what I see. For the love of dz22. Asbonge bhuti wam"

@zonkekunene said:

"My president "

@zanelenonkululeko_ndlovu said:

"This makes me so emotional ❤️❤️May God bless you more to continue doing wonders. DZ22siyabonga."

@thembinkosingcobo said:

"You guys have set national standards sooooo high ✊✊✊"

@mfundo_zondo said:

"The guys have been doing good work for many months now. Videos as proof are there, nothing to hide. Real good work is getting done. Keep up the good work guys & continue to show these videos of good service delivery. Well done."

