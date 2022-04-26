Carl Niehaus had his hands tied after the babysitter let him down and had to take his son with him to work

Taking to Twitter, Carl shared some photos of the moment and let everyone know just how proud he is of his boy

The people of Mzansi found it refreshing to see Carl on dad duty and flooded the comment section with praise

Former spokesman for South African ruling party, the African National Congress, Carl Niehaus had to take his son to work after their babysitter let them down and it turned out to be the greatest day ever.

Carl Niehaus took his son to work and they had an absolute blast. Image: Twitter / @niehaus_carl

Having to attend the Gauteng MK Delegates meeting, Carl was stressing out. However, his son surprised him and was on his best behaviour.

A proud Carl took to with some pictures of his day at work with his son. Carl expressed his pride in his boy and how well he conducted himself in the workplace – a future leader!

“Yesterday had to be at the Gauteng MK Delegates meeting. I had to take Nkanyezi with because his Mom was working & our babysitter stood us up. He was amazing! Well behaved, engaging, & respectful. Here pics of me taking him to school today & him yesterday dancing with CDES ✊”

The people of Mzansi gush over the sweet moment

Mzansi peeps loved that Carl owned taking his son to work and that he was so hands-on. It is not every day that you see a politician steeping up for their kids and putting them before work.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Mbulane said:

“This is a good story to tell. Heart-warming indeed. Keep this up…”

@AzaniaAfrica3 said:

“You still have good taste in fashion n dress Smart. I hope the young man is taking notes ”

@TiegoChuene said:

“Oom Carl is setting a good example ”

@Primovikanto12 said:

Carl Niehaus says President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC NEC must be dismissed for abusing the courts

In other Carl news, Briefly News reported that Carl Niehaus, the former spokesperson of the disbanded uMkhonto weSizwe, says President Cyril Ramphosa be should be removed from power. Niehaus also called for the entire African National Congress National Executive Committee to be sacked.

Niehaus made these utterances outside the Estcourt Magistrate's Court on Monday, 14 February, where he made an appearance in relation to the charges he faces for breaking Covid19 regulations last year.

Niehaus was apprehended on live television outside the Estcourt Correctional Facility where former President Jacob Zuma was held. He had planned to hold a pro-Zuma rally in support of Msholozi who was sentenced to 15-months imprisonment for being in contempt of court, according to EWN.

