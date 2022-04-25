A popular Facebook page shared a picture of a talented young man and a model building that he had made

Briefly News wanted to help support the boy and his work, so we shared the picture and showed him some love

Our followers were wowed and hype the gentleman in the comment section of the impressive pic post

When raw talent is discovered it deserves all the support that people can give it. Seeing a young boy build model building from nothing, Briefly News had to help hype him up.

Briefly News helped hype the young man up on social media. Image: Facebook / Kasi Economy

Source: Facebook

Facebook page Kasi Economy shared the picture of the boy, asking people to help get him noticed. His work is truly amazing.

Briefly News then took to our social media to help get the boy's work out there and to celebrate his undeniable talent!

“Talent has no age limit.”

Loyal followers shower the young man with praise, wowed by his work

Briefly News fans took to the comment section of the post to show the boy some love. His work is truly something and people feel he is going to go places.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Collen Mhlungu said:

“Architect and visionary at the tender age, well done son, from now on you know exactly what path you must take at school, with the support of your parents and your school teachers.”

Isaac Mk Ramolocha said:

“If he does well with maths and science the rest is history.”

Nthabiseng Matsobane said:

“Talented young man. May God continue to bless the works of your hands.”

