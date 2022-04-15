A video of a schoolboy turning the classroom into his dance floor has been doing the rounds on social media

The entertaining clip posted on TikTok, shows him positioned in front of the camera and beginning his fancy footwork

South African netizens were left in awe of his natural talent and complimented his smooth dance routine

A video of a schoolboy showing off his dance moves had peeps bopping their heads along with him to the beat of a catchy tune.

The clip shows him dressed in school uniform as he moves into position in front of the camera and begins his fancy footwork. He moves from side to side and jives seamlessly to the rhythm of the music.

The clip, posted on TikTok by @les_hitt2202 and has over 511.9K views. Saffas were left in awe of his natural talent and gathered in the comments to commend him on his moves.

_The_harpe_ said:

“Your energy and moves boy hai...I can see your own dance school loading.”

Mongezi Peter Maseko replied:

“Do more.”

King Caius dsgn reacted:

“Don't forget to do your homework son.”

Dux MakauLa commented:

“Ai lona udansa ngeSalamusi angisakwazi kuyeka ukuyibuka leVideo.”

user4036356419626 shared:

“Awungfundise nam wendoda wayishaya ngaze ngafisa nami ...Ngiphindele bo

Sina responded:

“You move so smoothly.”

chamunorwa magaramom wrote:

“Hope he is doing well in school. That’s why he is there.”

dee_you said:

“I am getting goosebumps.”

