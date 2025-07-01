Cyan Boujee addressed backlash after a fan criticised her for receiving an ugly wig in a giveaway competition she hosted on social media

The DJ and influencer explained in an interview with Lasizwe that the wrong wig was accidentally sent due to a mix-up by her assistant and brother

Cyan Boujee admitted the error, but criticised the fan for seeking clout by publicising the issue online instead of addressing it privately

Popular media personality Cyan Boujee has finally cleared the air about the controversial wig she gave a fan. The star came under fire from social media users when the fan who had won a competition Cyan ran, showed the hair she received.

Cyan Boujee has addressed the busted wig drama. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee gave Mzansi her side of the story weeks after being slammed on social media. The popular DJ and content creator was dragged for giving one of her followers an ugly wig. The fan took to social media to complain about the quality of the hair she received from Cyan and her team.

According to the fan with the TikTok handle @certified_thimna, she participated in a competition that Cyan ran on her social media pages and won the wig. She said she was disappointed when she finally received the hair, only to find out that it was ugly.

Responding to a question about the wig during an interview with Lasizwe, Cyan Boujee said the wig was not intentional. The media personality said she gave the task to wash and distribute the wigs to her fans to her assistant and brother.

However, Cyan noted that the wrong wig landed in the hands of the wrong fan as she used it as an opportunity to call her out and chase clout using Cyan's name. She said:

"Cyan does not do things on her own. I have a PA and a brother who help me do things. So I had about 15 wigs that needed to be washed, unfortunately, the wrong one (wig) got to the clout-seeking one.

Cyan Boujee has shared her story after being accused of gifting a fan an ugly wig. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee takes accountability

The controversial media personality admitted that a busted wig was sent to a fan, but it was not intentional. She said it was not like she said this wig must go to this specific person, but it was an honest mistake, as she was sending out different wigs to different fans.

Cyan, however, noted that the fan should have confronted her privately instead of rushing to parade the matter on social media. Watch the interview below:

