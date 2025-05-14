DJ Cyan Boujee is trending after a fan accused her of sending an "ugly blonde wig" as a prize for winning her competition

The viral TikTok video, posted by user @certified_thimna, shows the fan's disappointment with the wig, sparking hilarious reactions from social media users

Fans have shared mixed opinions, with some defending Cyan, while others criticised her for the alleged disrespectful gesture

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A social media user has accused media personality and DJ Cyan Boujee of giving her an ugly blonde wig after she won a competition Cyan was running. Fans shared hilarious reactions to the now-viral video.

Cyan Boujee is facing backlash over a wig she gifted a fan. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee named and shamed by fan

Haibo! Sesi Cyan Boujee is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The controversial media personality previously claimed that she was scammed, allegedly ran a competition and promised that the winner would receive a wig from her.

A TikTok user with the handle @certified_thimna took to the platform to reveal that she won Cyan's competition, and she delivered the wig. From the video, it seemed like the fan was not impressed with the wig she received from the celebrity. The fan also noted that she complained to the star, but her assistant said she wasn't grateful. She wrote:

"POV: Cyan sent you this wig after you won a mini competition she had, and when you complained, her assistant said you weren't grateful."

Look at the video below:

Fans react to Cyan Boujee's fan's post

The video left social media users rolling on the floor with laughter. Many noted that the hair looked like one of the cheapest synthetic wigs sold on the Chinese website, Shein. Others joked that Cyan gave the fan half of the hair and kept the rest.

However, some people said the fan must be grateful because it was something she received for free. Others also said Cyan, known for her aggressive behaviour, was going to fire back at the fan.

@Sthandwa said:

"I’m not gonna say it, but check out Ntokozo’s comment in this comment section, I died 😭💀"

@K.🌸 wrote:

"Join another competition to win the missing hair, it's like a puzzle. Remember that Sesi Cyan is smart😭👍🏽"

@bubbly savage commented:

"That's the wig she wore when she fought with Seemah 😂 so maybe Seemah has the rest of it, the hair."

@Gomolemo Shabangu🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 added:

"I love Cyan, but this is so heartbreaking, disrespectful, and isn't decent 😩. Throw it away, my love, clearly shows it didn't come from love and happiness. Even her response says it all."

@Beam added:

"Even if the competition was free, you deserve a refund 😭💔"

@lovely_bonnie2 wrote:

"Maybe the rest of the wig is still coming😭"

@ntokozo_sindane_ added:

"😔le wig ine cancer."

@KaMadikizela🤍 said:

"Now be grateful and install that wig!!🫵"

Cyan Boujee has been dragged over a wig she gave her follower. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee claims she was scammed by her blesser

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Cyan Boujee was also dribbled by her blesser.

The 23-year-old influencer left many netizens on social media shook after she revealed a story about how her old blesser scammed her. Cyan Boujee, whose real name is Honour Zuma, earlier on opened up on TikTok about the time she had first moved into an apartment and met an old man who wanted to pursue a "situationship" with her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News