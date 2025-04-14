South African controversial influencer Cyan Boujee made an unexpected revelation on social media

The 23-year-old influencer opened up about an old blesser she had met before who scammed her

Cyan Boujee explained in detail how she met the blesser and what led to her getting scammed by him

Cyan Boujee was scammed by her old blesser.

Source: Instagram

Bathong! The South African controversial DJ and influencer Cyan Boujee was also dribbled once upon a lifetime by her blesser.

Recently, the 23-year-old influencer left many netizens on social media shook after she revealed a story about how her old blesser scammed her. Cyan Boujee, whose real name is Honour Zuma, earlier on opened up on TikTok about the time she had first moved in an apartment and met an old man who wanted to pursue a "situationship" with her.

In the clip, Boujee mentioned how the old man promised her lavish lifestyle only if she kept him private, but sadly, later, he ghosted her.

She said:

"Two years ago, I was a broke girl, like, very broke. I had moved into my first apartment in Midrand, and nothing was popping, so I was in a rush to get money so I can be able to pay for my rent and stuff. So me being a young girl, I tried getting money from men, so I found this old guy, like, old he had a big potbelly. He promised me a car and BBL; at that time, I didn't have a BBL, so yeah, and more, only if I kept him private.

Cyan then opened up about a disturbing encounter she had with the old blesser, who later, after dropping Cyan off at home, sent her an eWallet of R3000, then ghosted her.

"I got so depressed, and I even gained weight because I had a mission to get some cash to be able to pay my rent and stuff, but now the mission failed because this old man scammed me. So from that day onwards I learnt that I need work for my money because this is not the kind of life I want to life," she said.

Cyan opened up about her encounter with an old blesser.

Source: Instagram

