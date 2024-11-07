Mzansi has voiced out their concerns about the controversial Cyan Boujee's behaviour

An online user shared a tweet mentioning how Cyan Boujee is a danger to herself and how she gets away with many things

Many netizens flooded the comment section in agreement that Cyan needs to be called to order as her behaviour is not attractive

Netizens are concerned about Cyan Boujee. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Once again, Cyan Boujee became the talk of the town regarding her latest behaviour on social media and in public.

SA concerned about Cyan Boujee's behaviour

The South African controversial influencer Cyan Boujee, whose real name is Honour Zuma, was recently the centre of attention on social media as many netizens talked about her bullying behaviour online.

An online user, @ApheleleJody, voiced his concerns on social media regarding how Cyan has been behaving and how she got away with many things, like humiliating other women, bullying them, and even stealing from them. The netizen further mentioned that the influencer is a problem and a danger to herself.

He wrote:

"Cyan gets away with so much; she beats women, humiliates them, harasses and steals from them. Cyan is part of the problem. She's a danger to society."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Cyan's behaviour

Many netizens flooded the comment section, agreeing that Cyan Boujee's behaviour is unacceptable and that she should change her ways. Here's what they had to say:

@Naomithespeaker wrote:

"The fact that I said this and I was called a hater."

@RefilweSeboko said:

"Mean girl energy."

@Black_Ginger12 responded:

"I hope she gets her match one day, that girl is silly."

@Lerato37674561 commented:

"And she thinks it's cute to be a bully."

@sthabiledee mentioned:

"She annoyed me with that Semma balance thingy... She is a silly girl, such an airhead."

@Sallystarseed responded:

"Making stupid people famous will cost us."

Cyan Boujee seemingly trolls Thuli Phongolo

In more Cyan Boujee updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the YouTuber's post, seemingly trolling Thuli Phongolo.

This comes after Thuli visited a shooting range right after Cyan was seen spending time with her ex, DJ Maphorisa, and Cyan responded with a hilarious meme.

