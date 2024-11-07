Netizens Concerned About Cyan Boujee’s Behaviour: “Making Stupid People Famous Will Cost Us”
- Mzansi has voiced out their concerns about the controversial Cyan Boujee's behaviour
- An online user shared a tweet mentioning how Cyan Boujee is a danger to herself and how she gets away with many things
- Many netizens flooded the comment section in agreement that Cyan needs to be called to order as her behaviour is not attractive
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
Once again, Cyan Boujee became the talk of the town regarding her latest behaviour on social media and in public.
SA concerned about Cyan Boujee's behaviour
The South African controversial influencer Cyan Boujee, whose real name is Honour Zuma, was recently the centre of attention on social media as many netizens talked about her bullying behaviour online.
An online user, @ApheleleJody, voiced his concerns on social media regarding how Cyan has been behaving and how she got away with many things, like humiliating other women, bullying them, and even stealing from them. The netizen further mentioned that the influencer is a problem and a danger to herself.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
He wrote:
"Cyan gets away with so much; she beats women, humiliates them, harasses and steals from them. Cyan is part of the problem. She's a danger to society."
See the post below:
Netizens react to Cyan's behaviour
Many netizens flooded the comment section, agreeing that Cyan Boujee's behaviour is unacceptable and that she should change her ways. Here's what they had to say:
@Naomithespeaker wrote:
"The fact that I said this and I was called a hater."
@RefilweSeboko said:
"Mean girl energy."
@Black_Ginger12 responded:
"I hope she gets her match one day, that girl is silly."
@Lerato37674561 commented:
"And she thinks it's cute to be a bully."
@sthabiledee mentioned:
"She annoyed me with that Semma balance thingy... She is a silly girl, such an airhead."
Amanda du-Pont flaunts her luxury Hermès Birkin bag worth over R450K, SA reacts: "People are monied"
@Sallystarseed responded:
"Making stupid people famous will cost us."
Cyan Boujee seemingly trolls Thuli Phongolo
In more Cyan Boujee updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the YouTuber's post, seemingly trolling Thuli Phongolo.
This comes after Thuli visited a shooting range right after Cyan was seen spending time with her ex, DJ Maphorisa, and Cyan responded with a hilarious meme.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za