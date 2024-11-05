Mia Le Roux's fans have been slammed for allegedly using her disability to gain public votes in the Miss Universe competition

On X, a post highlighted how Le Roux faced bullying, including insults about her accent and intelligence due to her being deaf

Social media users reacted with mixed views, with some supporting her and condemning the bullying, while others felt her fans were playing the pity card

Miss Universe South Africa Mia Le Roux's fans and followers have been called out for using the model's disability to get votes from the public. Fans shared thoughts about a post shared on X.

Miss Universe SA Mia Le Roux’s supporters have asked Mzansi to vote for her. Image: Yamak Perea/Eyepix Group/LightRocket

Source: Getty Images

Mia Le Roux's fans ask for votes

Mia Le Roux's fans are doing whatever it takes to make sure she brings the Miss Universe crown home. The model's stans recently sparked a conversation when they asked South Africans to show her some love because of the online bullying she has been going through.

Taking to the microblogging platform X, a user with the handle @missuniverseza wrote:

"Mia has been called so many slurs in the past week. She has been called “dumb” because she’s a deaf person. Her accent has been made a spectacle, her worthiness has been put to question because of her race."

Fans weighing on post about Mia Le Roux

Social media users shared mixed reactions. Some said Mia's fans tried using the pity card to get fans to vote for her, while others pledged their support for the star.

@MrsR_Unicorn said:

"Big ups to her, but she’s not winning this one, sana lwam. Did you see Sakhile?!"

@YChirombo wrote:

"Pity card?"

@freedomtoday99 said:

"I have read nothing but positive reviews of our beauty queen. She is intelligent, well-spoken, caring and beautiful inside and out. Our very very own!"

@myeditorialdesk commented:

"Though we vote for Chidimma, we support Mia and we empathize with her situation. We condemn any form of attack on Mia Le Roux. Ubuntu means No Proud South African who loves their country and its people should be mocking and insulting Mia Le Roux, because she’s a deaf person."

@MakwelaPontsho added:

"It is Nigerians and Zimbabweans calling her stupid and deaf."

Miss Universe Nigeria and Miss Universe Zim stun in gorgeous pic

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a picture of Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina and Miss Universe Zimbabwe Sakhile Dube looking breathtaking at the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico has sparked a war between South Africa, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe.

The Miss Universe pageant in Mexico has had social media users glued to their screens for updates. Many have been pitting Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina against Miss Universe South Africa Mia Le Roux because of the Miss SA scandal.

