Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux is currently in Mexico for the Miss Universe pageant. She arrived to a vibrant reception, which highlighted her status as the first deaf Miss South Africa and her commitment to inclusivity.

Miss SA Mia Le Roux IS REPRESENTING South Africa at the Miss Universe pageant. Image: Frenie Shivambu

Mia Le Roux in Mexico for Miss Universe

South African model Mia Le Roux jetted to Mexico to represent Mzansi in the Miss Universe pageant. Le Roux joins contestants from other countries, including former Miss SA hopeful Chidimma Adetshina, who now represents Nigeria.

Mia has been sharing her Miss Universe journey with her fans on social media. Taking to her Instagram page, Miss SA shared pictures and videos rocking a breathtaking red dress and matching hat. She wrote:

"I feel so honoured and excited for this once in a lifetime experience. I am so grateful to wear South Africa within my heart. I cannot wait to show them what it means to be a South African where we carry within us the spirit of ubuntu which means “I am, because we are.” Let’s go break barriers ❤️🇿🇦"

Mzansi rallies behind Miss SA Mia Le Roux

South Africans support Mis Le Roux and believe she will bring the crown home. Many wished her well as she continued to fly the country's flag high.

@nancychetty15 said:

"🇿🇦❤️🇿🇦stunningly gorgeous Mia🔥the👑is yours👏all the best🇿🇦❤️🇿🇦"

@supersamstewart commented:

"Mia you are breathtaking 👑❤️go and show them how amazing South Africans are🙌🇿🇦🔥"

@mudau_livhu wrote:

"Our beautiful queen, we are ready. Let the battle begin 😍😍😍"

Mia Le Roux discusses dating in the deaf community

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mia Le Roux hit the ground running. The model who made history by becoming the first deaf Miss South Africa shed more light on the common misconceptions about dating in the deaf community.

Mia Le Roux is shedding more light on finding love in the deaf community. The newly crowned Miss South Africa clarified that she will focus on inclusivity during her reign.

