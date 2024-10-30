Miss SA Mia Le Roux Joins Chidimma Adetshina and Others for Miss Universe Competition in Mexico
- Mia Le Roux arrived in Mexico to represent South Africa at the Miss Universe pageant, marking her status as the first deaf Miss South Africa and her commitment to inclusivity
- Sharing her journey on social media, Mia expressed her excitement in a stunning red dress, emphasising her pride in representing South Africa and the spirit of Ubuntu
- Support from South Africans has poured in, with many fans expressing their confidence that she will bring home the crown
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About Briefly News!
Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux is currently in Mexico for the Miss Universe pageant. She arrived to a vibrant reception, which highlighted her status as the first deaf Miss South Africa and her commitment to inclusivity.
Mia Le Roux in Mexico for Miss Universe
South African model Mia Le Roux jetted to Mexico to represent Mzansi in the Miss Universe pageant. Le Roux joins contestants from other countries, including former Miss SA hopeful Chidimma Adetshina, who now represents Nigeria.
Mia has been sharing her Miss Universe journey with her fans on social media. Taking to her Instagram page, Miss SA shared pictures and videos rocking a breathtaking red dress and matching hat. She wrote:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"I feel so honoured and excited for this once in a lifetime experience. I am so grateful to wear South Africa within my heart. I cannot wait to show them what it means to be a South African where we carry within us the spirit of ubuntu which means “I am, because we are.” Let’s go break barriers ❤️🇿🇦"
Mzansi rallies behind Miss SA Mia Le Roux
South Africans support Mis Le Roux and believe she will bring the crown home. Many wished her well as she continued to fly the country's flag high.
@nancychetty15 said:
"🇿🇦❤️🇿🇦stunningly gorgeous Mia🔥the👑is yours👏all the best🇿🇦❤️🇿🇦"
Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina ignores SA legal drama, jets off to Mexico for Miss Universe
@supersamstewart commented:
"Mia you are breathtaking 👑❤️go and show them how amazing South Africans are🙌🇿🇦🔥"
@mudau_livhu wrote:
"Our beautiful queen, we are ready. Let the battle begin 😍😍😍"
Mia Le Roux discusses dating in the deaf community
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mia Le Roux hit the ground running. The model who made history by becoming the first deaf Miss South Africa shed more light on the common misconceptions about dating in the deaf community.
Mia Le Roux is shedding more light on finding love in the deaf community. The newly crowned Miss South Africa clarified that she will focus on inclusivity during her reign.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.