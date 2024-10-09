Miss World South Africa judges drama unfolded when only five out of eight judges attended the finale over the weekend

Carol Bouwer spoke exclusively to Briefly News, explaining that three judges, including reigning Miss World Krystyna Pyszková, could not attend due to unforeseen circumstances

Bouwer clarified that logistical issues and commitments to other events led to the judges' absence, assuring that preparations for Miss World are underway

The license holder and President of the Miss World South Africa Organisation, Carol Bouwer, has explained why three judges failed to turn up for the Miss World South Africa finale over the weekend, where Zoalize Jansen Van Rensburg was crowned.

Carol Bouwer has spoken out about the Miss World SA judges drama.

Source: Instagram

Carol Bouwer clears the air about Miss World SA judges' drama

South Africans looked forward to seeing eight prominent faces on the Miss World SA judges panel, but only five turned up. The Miss World SA license holder Carol Bouwer had previously announced that eight renowned judges, including Miss World Krystyna Pyszková, would help choose Miss World SA.

In a previous Instagram post, Bouwer shared that the judges included Rea Malatji, a pharmacist, singer, actress, and former beauty queen, as the head judge. Dr Norman Cahi, a pioneer of teeth bleaching in South Africa, and businesswoman and entrepreneur Ntsoaki Ledimo were also part of the panel. Malaak Compton-Rock, a New York Women in Communications and the Cause Marketing Forum member, and Ava Lizette Hall, the Head of Content and Brand for The Africa Channel in Los Angeles, were also included.

Krystyna Pyszková, the current Miss World 2023, Michael Petr, an internationally acclaimed dance choreographer and trainer, and Taibo Bacar, a renowned Mozambican designer, completed the judging panel.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Bouwer confirmed that three judges failed to attend the Miss World South Africa event due to reasons beyond the organisers' control. She explained:

"Eight judges were to adjudicate Miss World SA, and three of them could not physically be present.

"Krystyna, who is our reigning Miss World, could not make the connection from South America via Prague, where she had her Foundation event, then onto South Africa. It is as simple as that.

"Michael, who was also to come from Prague with Krystyna, was in South Africa in August and adjudicated the first leg, which informed the basis of the scoresheet arriving at pageant week.

"Ava Hall has been one of the executives volunteering to help elect Deputy President Kamala Harris in the US, which meant that once she was called to assist this past weekend, she had to cancel her travels. We are in a long-term partnership with her TV Station, TAC in LA, which will broadcast Miss World SA 2024 as they did last year. So all is well, and we are preparing for Miss World."

Miss World South Africa Zoalize Jansen Van Rensburg vows to empower youth

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the newly crowned Miss World South Africa, Zoalize Jansen Van Rensburg, is hitting the ground running after winning the crown at a glamorous event at the Sun City Superbowl in North West on Saturday.

The 18-year-old said she aims to empower youth African youth during her reign.

