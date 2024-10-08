Miss World South Africa Zoalize Jansen Van Rensburg aims to empower African youth through her Beauty with a Purpose project, Never Too Young to Advocate (NTYTA)

She also discussed the challenges she faced during the pageant journey, highlighting the pressure to exceed expectations and her determination to bring the blue crown back to SA

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Zoalize shared her commitment to using her platform to inspire change and emphasised her passion for the Miss World brand's values

Newly crowned Miss World South Africa Zoalize Jansen Van Rensburg is hitting the ground running after winning the crown at a glamorous event at the Sun City Superbowl in North West on Saturday. The 18-year-old said she aims to empower youth African youth during her reign.

Miss World South Africa Zoalize Jansen Van Rensburg talks about youth empowerment during her reign. Image: @missworldsouthafrica

Source: Instagram

Miss World SA Zoalize on what inspired her to contest

Congratulations are in order for beauty queen Zoalize Jansen Van Rensburg, who became the second Miss World SA title holder after the first-ever title winner, Claude Mashego.

Briefly News spoke with the newly crowned queen about what motivated her to join the pageant and what South Africans should expect from her during her reign. The 18-year-old's plan for her reign is clear: empowering the youth. Zoalize is no stranger to advocating for young people, as she is passionate about her Beauty with a Purpose project, Never Too Young to Advocate (NTYTA), a digital platform that focuses on creating global visibility and accessibility for the youth.

Speaking to Briefly News, Miss World SA said she wants to use her platform to empower others.

"My heart is truly with the Miss World brand, and my loyalty is embedded in this development program. I value the Miss World's morals and practices. It is imperative for me to remain steadfast in my commitment to make a lasting impact on today’s society specifically the youth. I know that championing this notion is possible alone, but I can only imagine how much more we can achieve this by championing this movement together."

Miss World SA talks about the challenges she faced

Becoming Miss World SA was not an easy walk in the park for Zoalize. The beauty queen opened up about a few hurdles she had to overcome. She added:

"It would be the pressure from myself, in the sense that I wanted to exceed the bar. Though I believe that pressure is a privilege, I trust that that pressure comes from so many people believing in my work, my heart, and my abilities to lead our nation into a prosperous future and to represent each one of my South Africans. I know I believe in myself, and I have what it takes to bring back that blue crown to my country."

Zoalize talks about how she plans to embody the Miss World SA responsibilities

The beauty queen sees the crown as a symbol of hope, community, and strength. She feels honoured to represent South Africa and is ready to take responsibility for the nation's progress. She calls for unity to achieve prosperity and peace.

"This crown is not only a symbol of achievement but also of hope and community, and it serves as one of the greatest promises to each person in the world. I will show the true strength that this crown holds. Representing South Africa is a heavy weight to carry, but it’s the weight I am willing and prepared to carry for the betterment of my people and country.

"Let us take hands and move into a future where we see prosperity and peace, this is one of the greatest prizes to humanity. Once we get united under one goal we are very powerful."

Mzansi rallies behind Bonang to be Miss Universe host

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba has cemented herself as one of the country's talented presenters. Her wealth of experience hosting Miss South Africa and a few award shows make her the perfect candidate for the world stage.

TAnne Jakrajutatip, founder and CEO of JKN Global Group Public Limited, owns the Miss Universe Organization and asked people to recommend hosts for this year's show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News