Miss World South Africa chose a new winner to represent the country at the international pageant in 2025

The Miss World pageant for South Africa took place in Sun City on five October, and Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg was the winner.

Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg, originally from Pretoria, impressed judges with her beauty and brains

The Miss World pageant concluded. 26-year-old Capetonian Nande Maba was crowned the runner-up for the Miss World South Africa title.

18-Year-Old Zoalize Jansen Van Rensburg was crowned as Miss World SA and many congratulated her. Image: @zoalizevr

Source: Instagram

Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg walked away as the winner of the prestigious pageant. After winning the title, the stunning beauty queen has more to look forward to in 2025.

Miss World South Africa crowned

Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg was chosen as the new Miss World South Africa. The 18 year old is a digital marketing executive working for Ferrari South Africa and will represent the country at the 72nd Miss World pageant, which will take place in February 2025. See Zoalise's crowning moment below:

Why did Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg win Miss World SA?

Judges were taken by Zoalize's Beuty with a Purpose project titled Never Too Young to Advocate. Her idea is to empower the youth through personal, mental, and professional development. The president of the Miss World South Africa organization, Carol Bouwers, said that things you create demonstrate that he is the ultimate beauty with brains combination:

"You are more than just a pretty face, but a force to be reckoned with as you showcased your unique qualities, which will undoubtedly inspire many others with your grace and charm,”

Zoalise expected to implement her beauty with a purpose Vision. Carol said she had an opportunity to learn, grow, and shine. Read comments from South Africans reacting to her win:

amahlemgenge said:

"She really worked so hard for this title , the most perfect Miss World SA."

warren.t.v was impressed:

"A much better production than last year, well done."

mckiejulian wrote:

"Yes, we have a great shot at Miss World. I thought this young woman was incredible last year. She had tough competition this year, and the top three were amazing."

misssafandom applauded:

"MY ZOA!!!World, get ready, we are coming for our fourth blue crown!🌎🇿🇦👑 NO DNA, JUST RSA."

danique.swartz_ was pleased:

"Definitely not surprised!! SHE DESERVES THIS."

itumeleng_jane_maganedisa was impressed:

"She has the aura, the intelligence of a Miss World, I'm not surprised."

ntsxki declared"

"Congratulations to our new queen."

ntsako_mogatosi added:

"Wanted Nande to win, but congratulations to the new Queen."

_mosibudi was touched:

"She deserves it, I feel like crying."

