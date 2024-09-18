ProVerb to Host This Year’s Miss World South Africa, SA Congratulates Him: “Best Man for the Job”
- The former Idols SA producer ProVerb recently bagged yet another hosting gig
- The media personality announced on social media that he will be hosting the Miss World South Africa
- Many netizens on social media flooded his comment section and congratulated him on bagging this gig
The South African Media personality ProVerb recently bagged a new gig and announced about it on social media.
ProVerb to host Miss World South Africa
The MBA graduate and Metro FM radio host ProVerb recently shared some exciting news with his fans and followers on social media.
Earlier, the former Idols host and producer announced on his Twitter (X) page that he will be hosting Miss World South Africa and expressed his gratitude for being chosen to host the pageant.
He wrote:
"I am honoured, humbled, and beyond excited to officially announce that I will be your host for Miss World South Africa 2024! This journey celebrates the power, grace, and resilience of incredible women who embody beauty with purpose. To stand on this stage is a privilege, and I can’t wait to witness the crowning of our next queen. #MissWorldSA2024 #BeautyWithPurpose #Grateful."
See the post below:
Fans congratulate ProVerb
Shortly after he shared that he had bagged himself a new hosting gig, many of his fans and followers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages:
@NiphoDbn wrote:
"Well deserved! Best man for the job."
@PressPlaySA responded:
"Aweee!!! Congrats Ma Se Kind."
@selemeng said:
"Congratulations abuti. Onwards and Upwards. You are blessed. I’m so happy and excited and proud of you abuti."
@Ceego_Soulchild commented:
"You are a good host, you deserve it...I know you gonna rock it."
@yandiswaw responded:
"Congrats Abuti...I know you are going to nail it as usual."
@Miss_Boch replied:
"Congratulations abuti."
ProVerb organises his daughter's 18th birthday
In a previous report, Briefly News reported that the former Idols SA host and co-producer organised his daughter's 18th birthday earlier. The star posted the video of how his daughter's 18th birthday party decor looked like on his Instagram page and captioned it:
"Did my best as a Father for my daughter's 18th birthday party. Couldn't help but reflect on the significance of all this happening the weekend of #Youthday & #FathersDay with a song I wrote about her called #TheJourney. Here's to all the Fathers, who continuously do their absolute best for their young ones. May the Journey continue..."
