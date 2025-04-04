A lady shared how she was downgrading after the 0.5% VAT hit her bank account hard, inspiring SA to join in

The country's budget has been a point of contention between political parties and the rest of Mzansi, and many aren't happy about it

South Africans shared the ways they are cutting out expensive items by comparing the different products they use

A South African lady shared her 0.5% VAT struggles and Mzansi dished out theirs. Images: mommylaine.co.za

Source: TikTok

A woman shared how she was downgrading the toothpaste she normally uses because of the 0.5% VAT increase, and South Africans came out in droves to share how they had been cutting costs. People gave an example of an item they would normally use and then shared the cheaper alternative they are using.

Tightening belts nationwide

TikTokker mommylaine.co.za shared a clip of the Colgate toothpaste she usually buys and which one she's using now. The budget has been an intense talking point among political parties who were against the VAT increase. South Africans were deeply unhappy about the move as well, with many commenters complaining about the cost of living.

See the clip below:

The cost of living rises

Around the globe, the cost of living has skyrocketed. A combination of geo-political issues, local politics and climate change has caused food baskets to shrink and for people to look for cheaper alternatives. Life in South Africa is no different, as the ANC has been pushing for a 0.5% increase in VAT.

The cost of living has been a big issue globally. Image: Eleganza

Source: Getty Images

Recently, many content creators have been participating in shopping hauls to find the best deals. People across the country are looking for the best way to get by. On top of the high unemployment rate and poor job market, South Africans have to tighten their belts.

South Africans had a lot to say about the clip and shared what they have changed up.

Read the comments below:

Ntombi 🌸 said:

"🥰 Always bought the cheapest on the shelf 😏😂 Aah inflation is doing us dirty lately."

Lebohang Mawelela mentioned:

"Gave up Tastic rice to the cheapest on the shelf, gave up Dove soap to Dettol. It's cheaper, bigger and lasts longer😂😂 Milk, I buy the cheapest on the shelf, ziyafana lezinto ai... I gave up a lot of things."

nwabisaseleke commented:

"Back to Colgate original, from Nivea to Clere, from Oros to Fusion. I use a foam bath to refill hand wash dispensers. I don't buy monthly groceries anymore, I just buy what I'm going to need weekly."

bernicelebohangmo posted:

"I downgrade from Meridol to Colgate salt😭"

Cosy_P shared:

"I went back to the green sunlight bar sana😂"

Stha said:

"I gave up Tastic rice this month for Spekko. We haven’t opened it yet so the jury is still out on it 🤣"

kimbearnaomi7@gmail. mentioned:

"5 litre we cooking oil, no more butter and olive oil, Maq hand wash instead of auto washing powder 😭"

a lady showed off her R4,000 grocery haul from Woolworths and Checkers, making tongues wag and heads shake at the prices.

A young woman showed off her broke-student mini-grocery haul to the amusement of South Africans.

