“Half of It’s Useless”: SA Unimpressed With Woman’s R5.6K Grocery Haul
A lady unpacked her grocery haul on her TikTok account, leaving the online community underwhelmed
- The lady's food did not include fresh vegetables and meat, as she got those from elsewhere
- Social media users had many questions after seeing the list of food she got and took to the comment section to share their views
The online grocery haul trend shows that life is soft for some Mzansi citizens while others struggle to stretch their funds to buy enough food for their families.
A TikTok user showed off her grocery list on her account under the user handle @kalidreyer, and her post attracted much publicity, reaching 155K views and 5K likes.
The grocery items that got people talking
In the video, the lady shows off a long slip before individually displaying the food items. The foods include snacks, condensed milk, cleaning detergents, sauces, spices, self-raising flour, and other small items.
The lady also got pork bangers and chicken breasts from Woolworths, adding that she bought meat at a butchery.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi shares views on the grocery items
After @kalidreyer shared the video, over 300 social media users commented. Some felt the lady bought items that would not make a meal but would be ideal as add-ons, while others asked what she used some food items for.
User @Maria Magdalena said:
"Half of it is useless."
User @Aylas_Version commented:
"When most South Africans don’t even have a salary that is R5600."
User @Gollymiss_Molly's Dogs shared:
"Half that stuff is not needed."
User @kokobean added:
"Bought a whole lot of nothing. No fruit and veg, just sauces and meat."
User @Lentils asked:
"What do you do with all that condensed milk and cheese?"
User @Mariche said:
"I spend 6k on us 3 for all our groceries, meat, and cupboard stock, but I barely stay in budget and sometimes go over. husband never understands where all the cash is going😅 it's so expensive lately."
Local hun shows R199 Shoprite grocery lamper
In another Briefly News article, a young lady left the online community members thankful after unpacking groceries on a Shoprite R199 grocery hamper.
The items bought included milk, rice, flour, biscuits, sugar, baked beans, spaghetti, tin foods, and toiletries.
Source: Briefly News
