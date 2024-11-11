A determined young lady shared a video showing off her savings, which she started less than six months ago

The hun managed to save three bottles full of notes, leaving the online community wondering how she did it

On her post's comment feed, social media users congratulated the hun and asked for money-saving tips, while others felt inspired

A young lady impressed TikTok users after sharing a video of her cash savings. Image: @babygirlvernon15

Source: TikTok

December is just around the corner, and those disciplined enough to have saved money the past few months are smiling as they count their cash for the festive season.

A young lady showed off her five months of savings on her TikTok account under her user handle @babygirlvernon15, leaving social media users impressed.

The hun opens her piggy bank

The clip shows 5L, 2L and 1L bottles filled with bank notes before moving to show the money placed on the floor. The lady then packed her money in R10, R20, R50 and R200 notes. She also shared that the savings were from June to November 2024.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi finds the video inspirational

The clip caught the attention of many social media users, who did not hesitate to share comments on the lady's feed. Many were shocked that she saved so much money quickly, while others were determined to try.

User @Morongwa added:

"You encourage me to never use mine even if I go broke😍."

User @MdokishMdokisho6 shared:

"Thank you for encouraging us 😂💯."

User @Thabiso asked:

"How much did you make?"

User @Lesedi

"If I may, ask how much is it😳?"

User @leo jokingly asked:

"My sista, do u lock the door when u sleep😭?"

User @little commented:

"Imalini bo, eyami ngiwasha nokuyivula (how much is it? I'm scared to open mine)."

