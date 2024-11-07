A TikTok user shared a video of him performing his home duties, and Mzansi could not stop raving about it

The video showed the man paying attention to detail as he carried on with his home chores

Social media users were quite intrigued by how his efforts turned out in the end, taking to his feed to comment on his post

A young gent impressed the online community after sharing a video of himself spring-cleaning his cute shack, which he said he does twice a month.

The clip was shared under the user handle @immaculate0331, receiving 42K views, 2.2K likes, and many comments.

The cleaning vlog that caught people's attention

The clip starts as @immaculate0331 enters the shack. He then starts packing dishes into a dishwashing bowl and cleaning the cupboards and the microwave. After that, he did the dishes and washed the swabs before showing off the result.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the cleaning video

The young man impressed many social media users with how well he performed his cleaning duties in the shack. Many complimented him in the comment section, while some wished to see the rest of the shack.

User @user2774539611350 said:

"You know how to clean, boy. Please come teach my kids 😁😁😁🥰."

User @tlouyamma shared:

"I would love to see the house plan looks soo nice pls do."

User @user4902555160005 commented:

"I love watching u, keep it up, bro. Ase babantshi baka dirago, so I'm sure your mom is so proud of u."

User @MRSBrown added:

"You're very good, clean and smart 🥰🥰."

User @@_kgo shared:

"🥰🥰🥰wow what a well-groomed son 🥰🥰🥰bless your mum."

User @Mmamorare asked:

"Wena, etla o tlo etsa (could you please come do like this) so in my house tlhe🫣😵‍💫?"

