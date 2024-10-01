A local guy joined many Facebook users who hoped on a challenge to show off the efforts they've made in bettering their living spaces

The man shared pictures of his one-room shack, with everything a person needs in a house all sitting gorgeous in his neatly kept place

Social media users took to the comment section to congratulate him on his efforts and also praised him for his clean home

A guy shared pictures of his clean shack, impressing social media users. Image: @Xolisa Ex Marn Mahlanyana

Source: Facebook

A local guy had many social media users moved after sharing pictures of his small but well-kept shack that looked beautiful.

The post was shared by the gent under his user handle @Xolisa Ex Marn Mahlanyana, who is tagging a well-known Facebook account that shares home content called @Make your bedroom beautiful �with Thembi's Linen.

The post caught many social media user's attention

In the post, @Xolisa Ex Marn Mahlanyana shares five pictures: two taken from the bed angle, two taken from the kitchen angle where the TV is also situated and a picture of himself.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The gent accompanied his post with the caption:

"Me vs my shack still trying ❤️👌👌."

See the post below:

Social media users react to the man's post:

After viewing the post, the online community took to the feed to share some compliments, while others told the gent not to downplay his efforts.

User @Selena Setane shared:

"Clean and beautiful I wish my son can learn one or two from."

User @Katapillar Shongwe added:

"I fresh lento you didn't try bro, you killed it👌😉💯."

User @Uche Beauty Nails asked:

"Beautiful ❤️❤️ where did you buy wall cover?"

User @Dikeledi Mamakamohelo Kula complimented and advised:

"Nice, clean, and neat. Please remove that chair it's not nice."

User @Ayanda Lamaduna noted:

"You are not trying this is very beautiful."

User @Nozipho Dinonos Makhubela shared:

"Like what you used to cover amazenke👌🏽."

Mzansi shows love to a well-groomed man living in a one-room shack

In another Briefly News article, a neatly dressed man showed off his one-room shack on hos return from the shops.

The man entered his room with the bare minimum of furniture and prepared himself pap, meat, and a salad. Social media users applauded him for looking good regardless of his home situation.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News