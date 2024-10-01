“A Battle to Survive”: Unemployed White Man Shows Shack and Asks Mzansi for Help

An unemployed white man took to TikTok to give people a look at the shack in which he resided

The man, named Louwrens, also asked people on the internet for help, hoping to receive contributions to help his living situation

Members of the online community headed to the comment section with positive messages and well-wishes

An unemployed white man showed the shack he stayed in. Images: @louw329

Source: TikTok

Sometimes, people have to set their pride aside and publicly ask for assistance when faced with difficult circumstances. An unemployed white man living in a shack openly shared his situation and reached out to internet users for help.

Unemployed man asks for a helping hand

A man named Louwrens, who lives in Hartbeespoort and uses the handle @louw329 on TikTok, shared a video on the social media platform showing the shack where he lived.

Sharing information about himself, the man noted he has been unemployed since 2022 and worked in the telecommunications industry, mainly by the cell phone towers. However, he stated there was currently no work available.

"It's been a battle to survive. I've been watching cars for car guards and [collecting] a couple of tips to survive the day.

"It's been very painful, and I'd like to get some help."

Louwrens also shared that he lived in the shack with his cousin to survive and explained that money from the government (SASSA) was not enough for rent, electricity, gas, food, and other essentials.

He concluded:

"I've lost everything besides my dignity, hope, faith and trust in God. He is my sole provider, and He will make things work out for the better."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi sends unemployed man love

After hearing his story and seeing the shack where he stayed, a few local social media users headed to Louwrens' comment section to send him messages of positivity.

@oom__piet wrote to the man:

"Stay strong, brother. It will work out soon. There are good people out here."

@daya58065 said in the comments:

"Everyone is battling, but at least you are trying. May Allah answer your prayers."

When @ngumimilo stated that Louwrens at least has a roof over his head, the man in need replied:

"I have a piece of plastic above my head. It's going to be raining soon here by us, and then the rain seeps through the plastic."

@masotsha_khosi_mthomben added in the comment section:

"It takes a real man to do a video like this. I hope you will get the help. God bless you."

@audrey.butterfly wrote to app users online:

This is sad for all pensioners battling to survive on R2 100. They pay the same price for food, rent and electricity. God bless you."

@010203040506070809npma, who wanted to lend a helping hand, told the man:

"Sorry, I wish I could help, but I'm also struggling."

White woman gives a tour of her neat shack

In another article, Briefly News reported about a white South African woman who gave people an online tour of her modest shack.

The wife and mother of two children showed off her new fridge, cooking area, and where the bathroom would be. Social media users headed to the comment section to praise the woman on the place she called home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News