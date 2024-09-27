A local woman on TikTok shared a video of herself comically complaining that South Africa was falling apart

She said the above because men sitting at the back of a bakkie weren't staring into her soul

Social media users laughed in the comment section and humorously consoled the saddened woman

A comedian complained about men at the back of a bakkie not looking at her. Images: @difrost_.

Source: Instagram

Sometimes, when travelling on the road, people sitting at the back of a bakkie tend to glance at the driver and the passengers behind them, a sight that's all too familiar for many South Africans. One woman humorously expressed her disappointment when the men in the bakkie ahead ignored her presence.

No sight for sore eyes

Local comedian Di Frost uploaded a video on her TikTok account (@difrost_) jokingly sharing with app users that South Africa was falling apart after men at the back of a bakkie had their backs facing her vehicle.

She said in the video:

"This is not how it's supposed to be. They're supposed to be staring into my soul. Please, I just want you to look at me like you used to."

Watch the hilarious video below:

Woman's complaints have SA laughing

After the comedian shared her sorrows with social media users, many humorously checked on the woman to see if she was coping.

@kat_monkomo comically shared:

"This is why we have snow in September."

@kitso_ntuli said to Di:

"You never know what you have until it's gone."

@the_uppity_african wrote in the comment section:

"It's the economy, man. Nobody has time to look around anymore."

@londiwepeachesbanjwa laughed and said:

"This is such a nightmare. I can't imagine what you went through."

@reeza.daya also comically sympathised with the woman:

"Oh my gosh, sweetie. You deserve so much better."

@thulani_hh said in the comments:

"What kind of bad omen is this? I hope you made it through the week."

@_nqobile.s also had some fun with the video:

"I know this hurts, but clearly, it’s a one-sided relationship. You need to let them go. Sending virtual hugs."

