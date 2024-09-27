“Look at Me”: Woman Jokingly Complains About Men in Bakkie Not Staring Into Her Soul
- A local woman on TikTok shared a video of herself comically complaining that South Africa was falling apart
- She said the above because men sitting at the back of a bakkie weren't staring into her soul
- Social media users laughed in the comment section and humorously consoled the saddened woman
Sometimes, when travelling on the road, people sitting at the back of a bakkie tend to glance at the driver and the passengers behind them, a sight that's all too familiar for many South Africans. One woman humorously expressed her disappointment when the men in the bakkie ahead ignored her presence.
No sight for sore eyes
Local comedian Di Frost uploaded a video on her TikTok account (@difrost_) jokingly sharing with app users that South Africa was falling apart after men at the back of a bakkie had their backs facing her vehicle.
She said in the video:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
"This is not how it's supposed to be. They're supposed to be staring into my soul. Please, I just want you to look at me like you used to."
Watch the hilarious video below:
Woman's complaints have SA laughing
After the comedian shared her sorrows with social media users, many humorously checked on the woman to see if she was coping.
@kat_monkomo comically shared:
"This is why we have snow in September."
@kitso_ntuli said to Di:
"You never know what you have until it's gone."
@the_uppity_african wrote in the comment section:
"It's the economy, man. Nobody has time to look around anymore."
@londiwepeachesbanjwa laughed and said:
"This is such a nightmare. I can't imagine what you went through."
@reeza.daya also comically sympathised with the woman:
"Oh my gosh, sweetie. You deserve so much better."
@thulani_hh said in the comments:
"What kind of bad omen is this? I hope you made it through the week."
@_nqobile.s also had some fun with the video:
"I know this hurts, but clearly, it’s a one-sided relationship. You need to let them go. Sending virtual hugs."
Man crashes bakkie while checking out beauty
In another story, Briefly News reported about a distracted man who crashed his bakkie after staring at a beautiful woman walking towards her car.
The car landed in a trench, and the motorist struggled to reverse out of it while the woman looked on in confusion before getting into her vehicle.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za