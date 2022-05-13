It all seemed pretty simple for a driver to reverse out of a parking space, but that was turned on its head when they complicated it

A viral video that has garnered over three million views shows the driver of a black hatchback struggling to manoeuvre their car out of a parking space

The driver was so flustered at one that the rear windscreen wiper was switched on accidentally, of course, social media offered their opinions on the person's lack of parking skills

Usually the hardest manoeuvre to complete in a car is parallel parking, however for this driver it seems reverse out of a parking spot was too difficult for them to do.

The driver of the black hatchback struggles to navigate the car out of the parking bay, and takes an eternity to do so.

A driver of a black car got so flustered struggling to reverse out of a parking bay that they inadvertently, UNILAD Tech reports.

The parking bay in question is a 'forward bay parking', which sees you drive into a parking bay and then reverse out, Rac.co.uk reports.

UNILAD Tech says:

"The amount of time it takes this driver to get out of this parking space is nothing short of amazing."

Social media users obviously had their opinions and voiced them loudly:

Tom Griffin says

"It's terrifying to think that people like this are sharing the road with those of us who actually know how to drive."

Heather Hey says:

"You can tell they’re getting flustered when the rear wiper starts going."

Meredith James says:

"This scares me that there are drivers out there like this. How on earth do they get their licenses?"

Deraj Eilsto says:

"This legit makes me angry."

Corinne Mendola says:

"This person shouldn't be driving."

Adam L Crain says:

"Some people shouldn't be driving, and this is the perfect example."

VW Polo driver gets stuck in a drain, Mzansi says he needs a bigger car and offers non stop entertainment

A poor Volkswagen Polo driver was laughing stock on Twitter as Mzansi tore into his bad driving skills, Briefly News reports.

The tweet was posted by Senior Researcher at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Dr Ridhwaan Suliman on Twitter with the the caption: "Our response to the #COVID19 pandemic.” The video begins by showing the Polo stuck in the drain with damage to its right bumper.

The driver then begins to reverse out of the area but the wet grass is the only winner as the front-wheel-drive car struggles to make its way out from the lower section. It ends spectacularly with a burst radiator that spews steam and a more damaged car that finds itself back in the drain.

