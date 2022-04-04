A video of a Volkswagen Polo stuck in a drain has sent Mzansi over the edge with many lambasting the man's driving skills

The clip went viral on Twitter with many comparing it to the South African government's response to Covid 19, while others criticised the man's parking skills

There has been an increase in the number of drains stolen in the country and many motorists have fallen foul to getting stuck in them

A poor Volkswagen Polo driver was laughing stock on Twitter as Mzansi tore into his bad driving skills.

The tweet was posted by Senior Researcher at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Dr Ridhwaan Suliman on Twitter with the the caption: "Our response to the #COVID19 pandemic.”

A Polo driver couldn't get out of a tricky parking situation he found himself in. Image: Twitter

The video begins by showing the Polo stuck in the drain with damage to its right bumper, CarMag reports.

The driver then begins to reverse out of the area but the wet grass is the only winner as the front-wheel-drive car struggles to make its way out from the lower section. It ends spectacularly with a burst radiator that spews steam and a more damaged car that finds itself back in the drain.

The Polo is one of the best-selling cars in Mzansi, with its manufacturer occupying second spot in March 2022, TimesLive reports.

This is what South Africans said about the Polo driver's incident:

Wayne Obie says:

"That man nailed that 22 point turn… I heard a rumor he is still attempting it at this moment… Although the burst radiator may put a small wrinkle in that plan…"

Adam Haim says:

"Painful!!!"

Drive-Tribe says:

"The sheer brilliance of the driver shows how to expertly exit, then re-enter a ditch. This takes years of practice to achieve. Give that man a Bells... now wait... rather not."

Drunk man was handed a slap after almost being knocked by spinning BMW 3 Series at Mzansi event

A man was on the receiving end of a slap after he almost walked directly into the firing line of a BMW E30 3 Series while it was spinning at an event, Briefly News reports.

A video circulating on social media shows a man, who seems to be intoxicated, wandering onto the circuit where a spinner is showing off his car control in a BMW E30 3 Series. Fortunately, two marshals at the event reprimand the man for making his way into a dangerous area and give him a slap for good measure.

In a slap reminiscent of the one Oscar's host Chris Rock received from actor Will Smith, a man attending a spinning event in Mzansi got one too.

