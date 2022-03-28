A video of a man attending an illegal spinning and drifting event was on the receiving end of a slap after he wandered onto the 'track'

Events like these take place all over Mzansi as the growing culture of spinning and drifting grows, with many drivers showing incredible skills behind the wheel

The incident could have been pretty dangerous as the man looked to be intoxicated and was unaccompanied at the event

A man was on the receiving end of a slap after he almost walked directly into the firing line of a BMW E30 3 Series while it was spinning at an event.

Spinning and drifting events are popular across Mzansi and while some are legal and sanctioned by the relevant motorsport organisations.

A dancing man was slapped after almost being knocked by a spinning BMW 3 Series. Image: Twitter

In a slap reminiscent of the one Oscar's host Chris Rock received from actor Will Smith, a man attending a spinning event in Mzansi got one too.

A video circulating on social media shows a man, who seems to be intoxicated, wandering onto the circuit where a spinner is showing off his car control in a BMW E30 3 Series. Fortunately, two marshals at the event reprimand the man for making his way into a dangerous area and give him a slap for good measure.

According to Wikipedia, spinning originated in the Gauteng area of Soweto in the 1980s as black people weren't allowed to take part in racing due to apartheid laws at the time.

Spinning involves driving cars at speed in circles and performing stunts in and out of the car. According to SpeedHunters, the most popular choice of machinery for spinners is the BMW E30 model. They remain a cultural icon but also parts are relatively cheap and accessible and the model features a rear-wheel-drive layout. Spinning is now a recognised form of motorsport.

Viral video shows talented 12-year-old boy spinner drifting a BMW E3O, Mzansi says he has skills

One of South Africa's youngest spinners is Shane Green Jnr who began spinning at the age of nine and has close to 10 000 followers on Facebook, he loves driving but his mother says education comes first.

A viral video of 12-year-old Shane Green Junior is setting the spinning scene on fire with incredible performances showing off his car control. He is the son of well-known drifter Shane Green, a man widely known in Mzansi's drifting circles.

Many people who viewed the video sent positive messages to the youngster and said he would become a very good spinner when he's older.

