Chery reported its sales figures for the first time since its relaunched back in November 2021

The Chinese carmaker registered 1 262 vehicles in July which saw it claim a top 10 spot in Naamsa's data

The company currently has three models available: Tiggo 4 Pro, Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro

The South African arm of Chery posted its first sales figures data to Naasma in July and it shows promising signs.

Chinese carmaker Chery is banking on its SUV line-up to do business for the company in South Africa. Image: Quickpic

According to Quickpic, the Chinese carmaker sold 1 262 vehicles in July to push into the top 10 passenger vehicle brands in the country.

The brand has three models on sale in South Africa, the entry-level Tiggo 4 Pro, Tiggo 7 Pro and flagship Tiggo 8 Pro.

According to Chery, the Tiggo 8 Pros is available in two derivatives: Distinction and Executive and pricing is set at R496 900 and R556 900 respectively,

A breakdown of last month's sales for reveals 689 units were covered by the Tiggo 4 Pro, while the the Tiggo 8 Pro sold just over 200 units.

Chery South Africa donates R10 000, food and blankets to TswaraGanang Children’s Home as it launches new SUV

Briefly News reports that Chinese carmaker Chery South Africa recently launched its latest SUV, the Tiggo 7 Pro, and used the opportunity to donate much-needed supplies to the Tswara Ganang Children’s Home.

The brand used the media launch of its new midrange luxury SUV to transport the food and sweet gift packs for the children.

The company has a worldwide campaign called #WithCheryWithLove which began at its head office in China and invited various countries in its network to find worthy causes and support them under this hashtag.

Most recently the carmaker, its dealer network, suppliers and friends also joined hands in an ad hoc #WithCheryWithLove campaign and collected over R300 000 in cash, water and donations for old age homes and people affected by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

