Mahindra will showcase its two newest vehicles, the XUV 700 and Scorpio-N, at the upcoming India Day Carnival

The flagship XUV700 scored a five-star crash test, and it will wear the brand's new badge

The models will be available in South Africa from 2023, and orders can be placed at this moment

Mahindra will show off its new XUV 700 and Scorpio-N models at the India Day Carnival.

Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra South Africa poses next to the brand's latest models. Image: Quickpic

According to Quickpic, the event is organised by the India Club of South Africa, and thousands of South Africans attend each year.

The two models, XUV 700 and Scorpio-N, will be available in South Africa from 2023, IOL reports.

Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra South Africa, says:

“We are a true part of the South African landscape and believe that these new models will lead the way to increased popularity amongst local motorists owing to its performance, design, safety and innovative features.”

Indian Carmaker Mahindra Offers Sneak Peek of New Luxury Scorpio-N SUV Headed to South Africa in 2023

Briefly News reports ahead of its launch in South Africa next year, Mahindra offered unveiled its new Scorpio-N SUV at the Gerotek testing facility.

The Scorpio-N and XUV 700 models will be launched in South Africa in 2023.

The Scorpion-N was the star of the Mahindra show as it simultaneously made its global debut at three locations around the world. South Africa, Nepal and India are important markets for Mahindra.

The styling of the Scorpio-N was handled by renowned design houses Pininfarina and Mahindra India Design Studio.

In terms of architecture, the Scorpio is built on the company's new third-generation body-on-frame platform, and two engines, one petrol and one diesel, will be offered.

A 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine develops 149kW and 380 Nm of torque, while the 2.2-litre turbodiesel mHawk offers 128kW and 400 Nm torque. In addition, Mahindra will offer the choice of a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox options.

