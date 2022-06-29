Mahindra South Africa is planning a new model assault as it gave motoring media a sneak peek of its new Scorpio-N SUV which will arrive in 2023

The importance of the event at Gerotek coincided with the global reveal of the all-new SUV which also has the company's Twin Peaks logo

Mahindra will offer two engine options for the Scorpion-N: a petrol derivative with 149kW and a diesel engine with 128kW and 400 Nm torque

Ahead of its launch in South Africa next year Mahindra offered unveiled its new Scorpio-N SUV at the Gerotek testing facility.

Mahindra's Scorpio-N is a completely new model for the Indian carmaker. Image: Quickpic

The Scorpio-N and XUV 700 models will be launched in South Africa in 2023, IOL reports.

However, the Scorpion-N was the star of the Mahindra show this week as it made its global debut at three locations around the world simultaneously. South Africa, Nepal and of course India are important markets for Mahindra.

The styling of the Scorpio-N was handled by renowned design houses, Pininfarina and Mahindra India Design Studio, Quickpic reports.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N will have rich coffee-black leatherette seats and a centre console finished in metal. Image: Quickpic

In terms of architecture, the Scorpio is built on the company's new third-generation body-on-frame platform and two engines, one petrol and one diesel will be offered. A 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine develops 149kW and 380 Nm of torque while the 2.2-litre turbodiesel mHawk offers 128kW and 400 Nm torque. Mahindra will offer the choice of a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox options.

The 4x4 system has an electric shift-on-the-fly button that changes the drive from two-wheel-drive to four-wheel-drive.

Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra South Africa says:

"Mahindra South Africa is regularly on the list of fastest growing SUV and bakkie brands in the country and we look forward to introducing our next-generation models here and welcome more South Africans to the Mahindra family.”

