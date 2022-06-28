Max Chilton drove the socks off the McMurty Spéirling to break the Goodwood Hill climb record that stood for 23 years

A time of 39.08 seconds was achieved and broke Nick Heidfeld's run set in a 1998 McLaren Formula 1 car powered by a V10 engine

The 2022 edition of the Goodwood Festival of Speed returned in its entirety after being affected by Covid-19 enforced lockdown regulations

Max Chilton broke the outright hill record at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the McMurty Spéirling in a thrilling 39.08 seconds.

British racing driver Max Chilton stands next to the McMurtry fan car, the new Goodwood Hill climb record holder. Image: Newspress / YouTube

The record has stood for 23 years after Nick Heidfeld set the standard in 1999 in the V10-powered McLaren Formula 1 car. Three years ago, Romain Dumas came close in the Volkswagen I.D. R when it set a time of 39.9 seconds in qualifying, Newspress reports.

The startup car company is based in Gloucestershire, England and has given the car one electric motor on each wheel to produce 745kW. It weighs 1 000 kilograms, which allows it to reach 100km/h from a standstill in 1.9 seconds, according to Caranddriver.

The car is not road-legal yet, with talks of the company homologating it for road use as it's currently only allowed on a race track.

Goodwood.com says:

"Nothing has ever gone around Molecomb at such effortless speed, and its instant acceleration in a straight line is phenomenal."

Mercedes AMG 1 hypercar powered by F1 engine driven in anger for 1st time at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Another car that had tongues wagging at the Goodwood Festival of Speed was the Mercedes-AGM One, the first hypercar to sport a Formula 1 engine Briefly News reports.

Mercedes-Benz test driver Esteban Gutierrez drove the beast up the hill and then paused to show off its aerodynamics. The crowd witnessed the AMG One's rear wing being deployed and the flaps over the four wheels.

The F1-derived engine revs to 11 000r/min and propels the hypercar to 100km/h in 2.9 seconds, reports Goodwood.com. Admittedly, it's great to hear the shrill of an F1 engine go up the 1.9km-long hill and it'll definitely be a favourite over the weekend.

