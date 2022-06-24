Ken Glosser turned his parent's 1989 Toyota Hilux bakkie into a drag race monster by swapping its engine with a 5.3-litre LS V8 motor

Glosser inherited the bakkie from his father when he was 16 and drove school and did minor modifications like lowering

He then tried a bunch of different engines including a 2J and finally settled on a Chevrolet Tahoe's LS V8 motor in his Hilux and the rest is history

Car builds don't come much better than this 1989 Toyota Hilux with an LS engine swap owned by Ken Glosser. The Californian has turned his parent's old Hilux into a drag race beast with 670kW.

This Toyota Hilux Bakkie features an LS-swap and became a drag race beast thanks to owner Ken Glosser. Image: Youtube

The motorhead wasn't finished there though and added boost via a turbocharger to the 5.3-litre engine, HotCars.com reports.

The white Hilux was filmed beautifully by YouTuber Larry Chen who asked Glosser everything there is to know about his first-ever build.

Amazingly, apart from the bonnet that has been modified to allow cooling for the engine, all of the body panels are original. Glosser uses the Hilux as his daily driver and says it can use E85 fuel.

This is truly an incredible vehicle and a true motorhead's dream of taking a family heirloom and turning it into a fast, powerful and awesome-looking drag racer.

Check out the video below:

Tazzla or Transformer? Mzansi man’s modified Toyota catches social media off-guard as creation goes viral

Another car creator that is working hard to achieve his dreams in the car space, is Roodepoort's Oefentse Mphatsoe Briefly News reports.

Mphatsoe made headlines two months ago with his customised Toyota Tazz, which is completely unrecognisable from the original product and has gained traction among car lovers on social media. The young man is the designer behind the project, which features parts from a dirt bin and ordinary items found around the house.

The 26-year-old is a jack-of-all-trades type of person and has dabbled in IT and finance. Currently, he's completing a six-week welding course.

