South Africans were stunned by DJ Zinhle’s throwback graduation photo before her stunning glow-up

This graduation season has inspired many people to further their studies or to repost their memorable pictures from their big day

Social media users roasted DJ Zinhle after posting the old photo on TikTok, which reached over 652K views in two days

On Thursday, DJ Zinhle caused disarray on the internet after posting the ultimate throwback picture.

The musician was inspired by the current graduation season, so she decided to post her own photo from many moons ago. Social media users had to do a double-take just to make sure it was the DJ in the photo.

After people confirmed it was not a doppelgänger in the picture, they roasted the celebrity and likened her to ordinary people. Social media users generated a conversation in a thread of over 700 comments.

DJ Zinhle posts throwback picture on TikTok

South Africans were stunned after they spotted a never-before-seen graduation photo of DJ Zinhle. People on the internet were stunned by her looks and roasted her.

The musician looked much younger and had a much simpler graduation look that complemented the times. Today, graduates go all out and seek the ultimate glam look.

They hire luxurious cars, get heavy makeup and stunning garments to capture memories of their big day. Zinhle had a clean face, her prescription glasses and wore short braids.

Mzansi complimented her glass skin and perfect teeth, but could not get over how different the musician looked today. Some were stunned that Zinhle was a degree owner and pointed that out in a thread of over 700 comments.

Zinhle encouraged graduates to post their pictures too:

“Post your graduation picture.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA stunned by DJ Zinhle’s graduation photo

Social media users were stunned by the old photo and shared their thoughts in the comments section:

@Bathong_Lusa said:

“You look like a nurse, bestie.”

@Lelo Mkhize shared:

“This looks like those photos of MECs in clinics.”

@Rama wrote:

“Bestie is handsome.”

@user94946684930788 wondered:

“Did you have an eyesight problem back then?”

@OdeToMyThirties laughed:

“Bab'Jiyane.”

@TheMDiaries | 🇿🇦 said:

“Bestie you look very handsome here, but the facecard today…”

@Mkhizzy laughed:

“You look like a Home Language teacher.”

@Ms_Witch🥺❤️ pointed out:

“You are growing younger, bestie.”

@Sokhulu__realised:

“Money is important.”

@Ref_Gayuntie2 commented:

“The smile never lied because you have been a good bestie.”

@KayRolTheBeautician wrote:

“When DJ Zinhle was Magogo.”

@Zeldah zee said:

“Your skin has always looked so beautiful and flawless.”

@Meso commented:

“Haha, you look like a genius math/physics teacher, the strict one, love you bestie.”

@Ntombizodwa asked:

“Are we allowed to laugh at our bestie?”

