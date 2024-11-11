South Africans cannot get enough of their globally celebrated pop star, Tyla, who has been topping charts overseas

Mzansi hosted a look alike competition in honour of the Water singer, but the contestants failed to amaze the country

Social media user voiced their opinion in a thread of over 5.4K comments

Tyla's success took the world by storm with her hit record Water and has been globally recognised as a pop star.

SA was unimpressed with the contestants at the Tyla look alike competition in Cape Town. Image: @tyla_.

Like any major celebrity, the musician formed a strong fanbase that goes hard for her.

SA unimpressed with Tyla look alike competition

The South African-born star has been changing the narrative about South African music and the entertainment industry since she dropped her best-selling song, Water. Besides charting global music charts, Tyla has also been gracing the covers of numerous magazines and invited to industry parties.

Mzansi has also celebrated her success, with many vibing to her award-winning record, including President Cyril Ramaphosa. Recently, a video circulated on the internet of a competition held in her honour, the Tyla look-alike competition in Cape Town.

Sixteen ladies showed up to try to convince the judges that they looked like the Grammy-award-winning artist, but Mzansi shook their heads in disapproval.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to contestants of Tyla look alike competition

Social media users were unimpressed by the ladies who showed up to the Tyla look alike competition and commented:

@Ameera 🪐was not convinced by the contestants:

"Is the Tyla look alike in the room with us?"

@It'ssophy.yyyyy suggested:

"Sometimes you must just laugh and scroll."

@Big M needed to refresh her memory:

"I even forgot what Tyla looks like."

@n highlighted:

"There are contestants taking chances here."

@SeeYa trolled:

"When does the Tyla look alike actually walk in?"

@D R E Y was not impressed:

"More like a Tyla costume party."

@EXPENSIVE HABIT 💎announced:

"We're not playing here."

@L🤍 commented:

"This is wild."

@Ray.2.0 trolled:

"I'm sure this was Temu's idea."

@legends never die shared:

"What the heck?"

