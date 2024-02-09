President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates Tyla for winning the Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance, making her the youngest South African to achieve this feat

Ramaphosa attempted the Water dance challenge in celebration, leaving Mzansi's social media users amused

He expressed pride in Tyla's talent and looks forward to meeting her in person and dancing together

President Cyril Ramaphosa is proud of Tyla who recently flew the country's flag high by winning a Grammy Award. Not only did Tyla win her first Grammy Award, but she also made history by becoming the youngest South African to win the gong.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he can't wait to meet Tyla. Image: RODGER BOSCH/AFP and Taylor Hill/WireImage

President Ramaphosa congratulates Tyla

Cyril Ramaphosa was among the many South Africans who could not keep calm after Tyla bagged the Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance for her 2023 hit single Water.

The President left Mzansi rolling on the floor with laughter after trying the Water dance challenge at an engagement in Belhar, before the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

President Ramaphosa calls Tyla after her Grammy win

Another video making the rounds on social media shows the President having a chat with Tyla. He congratulated her for the historic win and also revealed that he is looking forward to meeting with her in person and attempting the Water challenge again. He said:

"We are so proud of you and I'm so happy for you. You are such a talented artist. It's amazing for the world to also recognise you. I'm not allowed to say this but you dance so beautifully, you are so beautiful. Typical South African beauty.

"That's our girl. It's not easy to win a Grammy Award and you got one. First shot. And that's one of many to come. Conquer the world on our behalf. I look forward to meeting you face to face one day and to dance with you."

Tyla joins Zakes Bantwini and more SA Grammy Award winners

Briefly News also reported that Tyla has joined the long list of South Africans who have won Grammy Awards following her recent win. The 22-year-old Mzansi singer bagged the Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance for Water at the 66th annual Grammys in LA.

South Africa reportedly has the highest number of Grammy wins in Africa. This information was shared following Johannesburg-born singer Tyla's Grammy Award win on Sunday.

