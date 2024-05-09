A Mzansi schoolboy showed up to school in casual clothes on a day requiring uniforms

His friends, who were amused by his civvies day mix-up, filmed his awkward moment in a now-viral TikTok video

South Africans found the situation relatable and shared funny comments about similar experiences of wearing civvies on the wrong day

A schoolboy was the laughing stock of his friends when he showed up to school in casual clothes by mistake.

Source: Getty Images

A young schoolboy was left embarrassed beyond words after he rocked up to school wearing his fresh threads thinking it was civvies day.

Friends laugh at schoolboy in civvies

A TikTok video by @lebow_sangi7 shows the schoolboy's friends dressed in their uniforms laughing at him loudly as they make a scene of his blunder.

"My friends will laugh at you till you cry," @lebow_sangi7 said in his caption.

Mzansi feels schoolboy's pain

The video was met with an outpour of laughter and funny comments from many netizens who could relate to the embarrassment of wearing civvies on the wrong day at school.

neilwe. replied:

"This is the kinda stuff you dream about ."

Kaybee said:

"This happened to me once. I lied and told them it was my birthday ."

dzaddy baby responded:

"The laugh makes it worse bathong ✋."

Skyf'zolo commented:

"Wearing civvies on the wrong day."

999 commented:

"This is why I always packed my uniform on civies day just in case this happens ."

Jess said:

"I’d run home."

:(: wrote:

"This once a grade 8 learner come wearing civvies and Mann did I not laugh at that kid !"

ok_Zana said:

"I'd borrow uniformAtleast a jersey to not jampisa."

Mary‍♀️ wrote:

"This is my worst fear ."

Source: Briefly News