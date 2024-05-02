A woman stunned her husband by casually removing her wig during a dinner date at the restaurant

The unexpected moment was caught on camera and shared on social media for the world to see

Netizens were amused by the husband's speechless reaction and the woman's casual demeanour

A woman shocked her husband during their dinner date. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @vannyandbrad/TikTok

Source: UGC

A dinner date took an unexpected turn when a woman decided to ditch a wig and reveal her natural hair.

Wife stuns husband with hair stunt

As the woman casually plucked her wig off mid-meal, her husband's stunned silence spoke volumes.

It was refreshing to see that the woman was so free and comfortable around her partner. The strange way she was holding her fork and knife also became a point of discussion.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Couple's video gains traction

The hilarious scene was shared on TikTok by @vannyandbrad. Netizens chimed in on the clip which garned over 479,000 views. From shocked emojis to laughing faces, viewers couldn't get enough of the husband's reaction.

Watch the video below:

Read a few comments below:

@mysteriouseyez said:

"As if holding the knife and fork wrong wasn’t bad enough! "

@eddahIkuba stated:

"Never let them know your next move. "

@user3185524048166 joked:

"You can take me out of the ghetto, but you can't take the ghetto out of me. "

@abishluv76 mentioned:

"You are jus his comedian he doesn't need any comedy movies. "

@kulogarl asked:

"What are you doing to our husband? You shocked him."

@lusciousGlance noted:

"OMG, his face is priceless. Expect the unexpected. "

@janemulandi wrote:

"I understand you, girl.❤️"

@churchiemamgeegbe added:

"Lol! Don't kill us with laughter. "

@ckhairandbeautydxb typed:

"Do you know you look so amazing with those lines? Nothing changed even after removing wig. Super woman."

Woman on dinner date refuses to pay

In another article, Briefly News reported that the atmosphere of a quiet dinner date took an unexpected turn when a woman refused to pay the restaurant bill.

As the waitress presented her with the tab, the woman responded like a true diva. Instead of reaching for her purse, the woman opted for a more theatrical approach.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News