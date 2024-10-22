“Did He Pay?”: SA Busts After Seeing Video of Obedient Dog Taking a Taxi Ride

A young woman on TikTok shared a comical video of an obedient dog taking a ride in a taxi

The animal sat quietly in the public mode of transportation, with some online viewers describing the dog as embarrassed

Members of the online community couldn't resist cracking a few jokes in the post's comment section

When travelling via public transport, it's not uncommon to encounter some amusing and unexpected sights. This week, a woman captured the moment a dog rode as a passenger in a taxi, leaving online viewers to laugh at their screens.

Dog becomes a taxi passenger

In a TikTok post uploaded by app user @hlela_okuhle, the young woman shared a video sitting behind a dog in a taxi, something people don't see every day.

The furry friend sat obediently on the seat as the vehicle drove, looking somewhat nervous. Hopefully, the dog and his owner reached their destination safely.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi cracks jokes about dog as taxi passenger

With the video garnering over a million and a half views, thousands of local internet users headed to the comment section, with some cracking jokes about the taxi passenger they saw on their screens.

Finding the clip humorous, @te.batso11 stated their thoughts:

"I just want to know what the driver said."

@nom.rain4 also spoke about the person behind the wheel, asking:

"How did the taxi driver allow this?"

@its.yourgirl.gomo jokingly told app users:

"The dog is scared. He's the only dog in a taxi full of humans."

@leighbow67 laughed and wondered:

"Did he pay?"

@datboiqtoofine wrote in the comment section:

"It's how everybody is just looking forward like nothing is wrong."

@kutlwei_mo laughed and shared their experience with animals in public vehicles:

"I was once in a taxi, and some lady came with a chicken."

@theesamanthabee told the online community:

"Ah, he looks embarrassed."

Jozi dog gives taxi driver fierce attitude

In another story, Briefly News reported about a fierce dog that was recorded repeatedly barking at a taxi driver from a moving car for slowing down the lane.

Online viewers joked about the dog's rage and said his frustration with the taxi driver was relatable.

