A gentleman decided to rock Gucci fit at a time when South Africans are hilariously looking for an R18k Gucci shoe

The guy made things even worse by wearing the expensive brand at a public taxi rank where people cracked jokes

The online community reacted to the video, with many making jokes, saying they found George

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A gent dressed in Gucci sparked laughter. Images: @skraan.0202/ Instagram, @Leicarras/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

South African people are full of jokes, lol. A video of a man dressed in "Gucci" has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @joylopezz2, a gentleman can be seen in a taxi full of passengers. However, what captured people's attention was his outfit. The gent was wearing a "Gucci" jacket and hat.

Currently, there is a video of a wife who caught her husband, George with a receipt of R18k Gucci shoes she never received. The woman demands answers from her hubby about the shoes and Mzansi is in on it. Therefore, wearing Gucci around this time is just not a good idea. People joked saying they found George, referring to the guy, lol.

Mzansi cracks jokes over man's Gucci outfit

Watch the TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens laugh at the guy's Gucci fit

The video gained over a million views, with many online users laughing. See the comments below:

@Ababalwe commented:

"Finally we see George 🤣🤣😂😂."

@ntombezinobomi expressed:

"What if he got them when they were sharing the clothes of the a family member who passed away."

@Thabile Langazane wrote:

"The guy laughing at the back😂😂his laugh is contagious."

@martian924 commented:

"Emzansi udinga I slip 😂😂."

@Nokuthula Thango laughed:

"Mara South Africans 😂😂."

@SK_YELLA said:

"I pray you succeed and manifest it . Keep going brother👑."

@Zinzi M laughed:

"Ipressure yeGucci 😂😂😂😂."

@Ethan Rian Sihlangu was entertained:

"TikTok is better than my relationship xem 😆."

@KtheistC asked:

"Where is the shoe baba😬."

Mzansi couple dressed in Gucci has netizens cracking jokes

In another story, Briefly News reported about a South African couple who rocked Gucci at a restaurant.

A TikTok video went viral after people were fascinated by a stylish couple. The lovebirds were dressed in a famous luxury brand based in Italy. The video of the fashionable couple received over 9000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who were divided over their aesthetics.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News