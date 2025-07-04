A Cape Town man openly shared his challenging nine-year struggle with substance dependency, offering a profound personal account

His candid post detailing his journey from youthful mistakes to street life and recovery, presented across several TikTok videos

Online viewers were deeply moved and inspired by his story, expressing admiration for his resilience and hope for others facing similar struggles

A local gent celebrated a huge milestone online by sharing his before-and-after photo. Image: @sivuyisa60

Source: TikTok

A compelling post celebrating sobriety led to a series of videos that unveiled a Cape Town man's reflections on his nine-year battle with substance dependency.

The celebration post was shared on TikTok by @sivuyisa60, drawing massive views and comments from engaged social media users.

The man's story unfolds across three separate videos, offering a raw and honest glimpse into a life consumed by addiction. He recounts growing up in a humble household in Nyanga township, specifically Crossroads, led by his pastor parents. Despite this stable upbringing, he, like many young men in his community, found himself drawn into unlawful activities. His first encounter with intoxicating substances occurred on December 16, 2011, when he decided to try what they called "werk."

By 2017, his circumstances had deteriorated significantly, leading him to steal from his home. Sent to Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape, a change of scenery offered little redemption; he relapsed and stole just days after arriving, which resulted in his return to Cape Town. Back in the city, he found himself living on the streets until 2020. This period was marked by three heartbreaking incidents, including a brutal assault that cost him his front teeth, ultimately serving as a powerful inspiration for his decision to return home and seek change.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Many social media users called the man a motivation, praising his resilience. Image: @sivuyisa60

Source: TikTok

SA is inspired by the man

The deeply personal videos were shared after he posted a celebratory message, marking five years of sobriety. That initial post had gained massive attention, with many followers requesting to hear the full extent of his journey. The following narrative posts captivated social media users, who praised his strength and resilience.

Many expressed heartfelt wishes that their family members struggling with substance use would receive similar "wake-up calls" and find their path to recovery. Some were so impacted by his testimony that they urged him to become a motivational speaker, convinced that his powerful story held the potential to save many lives. Others offered praise to a higher power and commended his family for their unwavering support, recognising their crucial role in his journey to healing and freedom.

User @Ms J 🎀 said:

"May God’s grace sustain your journey to becoming better than who you were 5 years ago."

User @Lulama shared:

"We’re so proud of you, bhuti."

User @enhle904 added:

"The content that we need. Hey, uThixo akamlahli umntu wakhe (God never forsakes His people)🙏❤️."

User @Constance Mathekga commented:

"Keep it there, son, you're given a second chance. Never look back❤️😍, proud of you 💪."

User @tsakaniKhosa shared:

"We thank God for the transformation in your life, and so proud of you, continue to clean."

User @ZamaGcina Aphiwe said:

"Super Proud of you ✌️wish I could see my bro same as you fully recovered."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about Cape Town

A wife living between Cape Town and KuQumbu, near Mthatha, shared a video bonding with her livestock and trying to manage her playfulness during feeding time.

After winning the R13M PowerBall Plus 1 jackpot, a pensioner from Grassy Park, near Cape Town, said she was going to invest it and donate some of it to charity.

A woman who has lived in some of the Mother City's townships advised those who could afford to move out of ekasi to do so, calling the environment toxic, and sparking a huge online debate.

Source: Briefly News