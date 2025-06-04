“Living My Dream”: Cape Town Businesswoman Embraces Serene Rural Life While Managing Livestock
- A Cape Town businesswoman won many hearts online after sharing a peaceful feeding day with her sheep
- The video, filmed in KuQumbu, near Mthatha, and shared on TikTok, showed her bonding with her flock and trying to manage her playfulness during feeding time
- Social media users loved her balance of modern hustle, traditional roots, and peaceful life, calling her inspiring
A local mom-of-three is giving soft life vibes, in the heart of the rural Eastern Cape, in KuQumbu and inspiring many young people in the process.
The woman, TikTok user @annetteskaap333, shared the wholesome clip on the platform and social media users couldn’t get enough of it.
Feeding lambs and living freely
The heartwarming video opens with her gently bottle-feeding a baby lamb, with a baby bottle, standing in a kraal surrounded by bleating sheep. She's clearly done this before, moving effortlessly around the animals with calm, loving energy. The clip moves to show someone handing her a big 20L bottle of water. She walks it over and pours it carefully into the big tub that the sheep drink from. Next, it’s chow time.
She tries to scatter the feed, but the sheep crowd around her, all pushing and jostling, making it difficult to walk. She laughs and tells them to give her space, joking that she can’t feed them all at once. The connection is clear; she's more than just a farmer, she's part of their flock. The video ends with a delivery of large hay bales, showing how much care goes into keeping these animals well-fed.
Mzansi loves the lady's rural content
Social media users were in love with the calm energy and beautiful simplicity of her life in the Eastern Cape. Many couldn’t believe how she balanced the hustle of the city in Cape Town and peaceful living in the rural homestead.
Some said they were dreaming of their return to the land, learning from her gentle touch and strong spirit. Others were excited about seeing a black family thriving in business, farming and living a balanced life. A few said her journey felt fresh and real, asking for more rural content.
User @Ndlovu @ Forever Living said:
"Slowly our nation is waking up from the dead 🙏."
User @Rosegold shared:
"The only lady I truly believe deserves to be on Real Housewives ☺️☺️."
User @Mrs Magamthi added:
"This is me in two years 🥰."
User @GTI4life shared:
"Someone is leaving my dream."
User @Charmaine Zoe commented:
"You're living the life I want for myself sisi🥰🤗, Bawo iva umthandazo wam (God please hear my prayer)🙏🏾."
User @Lulama@Blaqprop said:
"Most women with your looks only think about nails, hair, fashion, Wine, allowance...Your man is very lucky...this is what I call umfazi wangenyani (a real wife)."
Watch the TikTok video below:
