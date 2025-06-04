A Cape Town businesswoman won many hearts online after sharing a peaceful feeding day with her sheep

The video, filmed in KuQumbu, near Mthatha, and shared on TikTok, showed her bonding with her flock and trying to manage her playfulness during feeding time

Social media users loved her balance of modern hustle, traditional roots, and peaceful life, calling her inspiring

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A woman living between Cape and KuQumbu showed her peaceful rural life while managing livestock. Image: @nette_skp

Source: Instagram

A local mom-of-three is giving soft life vibes, in the heart of the rural Eastern Cape, in KuQumbu and inspiring many young people in the process.

The woman, TikTok user @annetteskaap333, shared the wholesome clip on the platform and social media users couldn’t get enough of it.

Feeding lambs and living freely

The heartwarming video opens with her gently bottle-feeding a baby lamb, with a baby bottle, standing in a kraal surrounded by bleating sheep. She's clearly done this before, moving effortlessly around the animals with calm, loving energy. The clip moves to show someone handing her a big 20L bottle of water. She walks it over and pours it carefully into the big tub that the sheep drink from. Next, it’s chow time.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She tries to scatter the feed, but the sheep crowd around her, all pushing and jostling, making it difficult to walk. She laughs and tells them to give her space, joking that she can’t feed them all at once. The connection is clear; she's more than just a farmer, she's part of their flock. The video ends with a delivery of large hay bales, showing how much care goes into keeping these animals well-fed.

Her post attracted massive views and comments from social media users who loved her content. Image: nette_skp

Source: Instagram

Mzansi loves the lady's rural content

Social media users were in love with the calm energy and beautiful simplicity of her life in the Eastern Cape. Many couldn’t believe how she balanced the hustle of the city in Cape Town and peaceful living in the rural homestead.

Some said they were dreaming of their return to the land, learning from her gentle touch and strong spirit. Others were excited about seeing a black family thriving in business, farming and living a balanced life. A few said her journey felt fresh and real, asking for more rural content.

User @Ndlovu @ Forever Living said:

"Slowly our nation is waking up from the dead 🙏."

User @Rosegold shared:

"The only lady I truly believe deserves to be on Real Housewives ☺️☺️."

User @Mrs Magamthi added:

"This is me in two years 🥰."

User @GTI4life shared:

"Someone is leaving my dream."

User @Charmaine Zoe commented:

"You're living the life I want for myself sisi🥰🤗, Bawo iva umthandazo wam (God please hear my prayer)🙏🏾."

User @Lulama@Blaqprop said:

"Most women with your looks only think about nails, hair, fashion, Wine, allowance...Your man is very lucky...this is what I call umfazi wangenyani (a real wife)."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about the Eastern Cape

A Matatiele woman with no driver's licence shared a video riding her horse, showcasing its ability to move in reverse and impressing many social media users.

An excited mom's wild celebration during her child's graduation at Fort Hare University turned into comedy after she fell and just continued rolling.

Eastern Cape ladies turned their car after seeing a man who resembled the Jesus figure often portrayed in movies, and asked for blessings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News